Catalan in, Kingad out in ONE: Big Bang

MANILA, Philippines — Rene Catalan will replace Danny Kingad in ONE: Big Bang after a cornerman from Team Lakay tested positive for COVID-19.

Catalan, currently the third-ranked contender in ONE Championship's strawweight division, will take on undefeated South African juggernaut Bokang Masunyane.

Kingad's supposed flyweight bout against Kairat Akhmetov is therefore postponed in the interest of safety.

A source privy to the situation told Philstar.com that Kingad and his coach Mark Sangiao have already tested negative for the virus but chose to exercise caution.

Another Filipino will see action along with Catalan in ONE: Big Bang. His student Jomary Torres will seek redemption against Indian wrestling champ Ritu Phogat.

ONE: Big Bang is a closed-door live event to be held on December 4 in Singapore.