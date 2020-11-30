NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Jordan has a 'Manila' sneaker. Here's how you can get a pair
The Air Jordan IV Retro "Manila"
Nike
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 30, 2020 - 5:37pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Jordan Brand is commemorating the opening of first-ever store in the Philippines with a very own "Manila" shoe.

The Air Jordan IV Retro "Manila" is a limited edition style made specially to represent the Philippines' love for basketball and for Michael Jordan himself.

The shoe reflects the country's rich basketball culture, and only 150 pairs of it will be made available.

A green upper represents the lush tropical islands of the Philippines, while the color pops of red and blue punctuated by the yellow Jumpman logo is placed on the outsole.

The colors — considered by the brand as the "closest to every Pinoy heart" — are intentionally placed on the outsole since the colors, along with Jordan and basketball, will always be part of the nation's "sole".

 

A hangtag with a bright yellow "Manila" caps off the local flavor to the shoe, while each pair will be uniquely numbered.

The 23rd pair, for instance, is on display at the new Jordan store in BGC, which will open to the public by December 3.

"We just want to pay homage to how the consumers were really receptive to the Jordan Brand... the only way for us to give back to them is to provide a special product that has an inspiration when it comes to the Philippines itself," said Nike Country Marketing Manager Jino Ferrer.

Sneakerheads can get a chance to purchase a pair through a raffle. Head over to @nikepark_ph, the store's official Instagram account, to check out the mechanics of the raffle.

The "Manila" shoe will be available when the store opens on Thursday.

