Jordan Brand welcomes sneakerheads to new normal with 'book and shop' system
Jordan Manila is located at Bonifacio Global City and will be open to the public through a "book and shop" system starting December 3
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 30, 2020 - 4:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Jordan Brand will better cater to Filipino sneakerheads with its first-ever store in the country in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) Taguig, which will open on Thursday, December 3.

The first of its kind in the whole of Southeast Asia, the 2,500-square-meter store will employ a "book and shop" system to serve consumers in a healthy and safe manner amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Customers who are interested to sift through the brand's products and services will need to book their slots to visit the store in advance. They will then be given 45 minutes to go inside the store and purchase their items.

Jordan Manila boasts the largest assortment for Jordan apparel in the whole of South East Asia, while also providing premium services like the "Custom 23" where consumers can customize Jordan products to their heart's desire.

Nike Philippines Country Marketing Manager Jino Ferrer spoke about the importance of opening the flagship store in a country that is widely deemed as "basketball crazy".

"In a country where basketball is basically a religion... Having Jordan Brand here for the first time is basically a homage to the passion and love of Filipinos when it comes to the game of basketball," said Ferrer.

Though still in the midst of difficult situations amid the health crisis, Ferrer hopes that bringing the best of the best of the Jordan Brand will give a glimmer of hope for Filipinos of persevering during adversity.

"It's been a challenging year... [But] veryone really tirelessly worked hard to make this happen," Ferrer said.

"We feel that even though we're in a challenging time, there's always a new normal. It's always good to power through," he added.

To commemorate the store's opening, a special Air Jordan 4 will be available for local sneakerheads to cop.

A total of 150 Air Jordan 4 "Manila" pairs will be made available via raffle when the store opens on Thursday.

Those interested to schedule a visit to the shop can book their slots here: https://jordanmanila.as.me/schedule.php

