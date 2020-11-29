NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Gin Kings outlast Tropang Giga in OT, take Game 1
Japeth Aguilar
PBA media bureau
Gin Kings outlast Tropang Giga in OT, take Game 1
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 29, 2020 - 8:56pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings drew first blood in their best-of-seven Finals series against the TNT Tropang Giga in the PBA Philippine Cup Finals with a 100-94 Game One overtime win on Sunday.

After Arvin Tolentino rose to the occasion with a clutch layup that sent the game into an extra period, Stanley Pringle and Japeth Aguilar sparked the Ginebra offense to win the tightly contested affair.

With the Gin Kings only leading by two, 96-94, Aljon Mariano extended their breathing space with a lay-in with 56 ticks left, and it was enough to keep the gritty TNT at bay.

The Tropang Giga held the lead, 91-88, with 36 seconds left in regulation after a Jayson Castro triple, but a missed free throw by Bobby Ray Parks with 11 ticks left tipped the scales back to Ginebra.

In a game of runs, the Gin Kings and the Tropang Giga led by as much as nine and seven points, respectively, at different points of the contest.

Aguilar top-scored for the Gin Kings with 25 points while Pringle and Scottie Thompson finished with 24 and 15 markers, respectively.

Bobby Ray Parks paced the Tropang Giga in the losing effort with 20 points after fouling out in overtime, while RR Pogoy contributed 19.

Game Two is on Wednesday.

BASKETBALL PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Tyson-Jones Jr. exhibition bout ends in draw
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Though the fight ended in a draw and both fighters were way past their primes, Tyson and Jones Jr. were able to give fans...
Sports
fbfb
Saso blows bid with 75, settles for joint 6th
By Dante Navarro | 6 hours ago
Staying within three shots off Hara with pars in the first four holes, Saso faded with three straight bogeys from No. 5 on...
Sports
fbfb
Kouame stresses desire to join Gilas program
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Kouame's next chance at his first-ever appearance for Gilas Pilipinas will be at the third window slated for February.
Sports
fbfb
Ginebra's Thompson ‘blessed' to be compared to legends Abarrientos, Jaworski
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
In the span of their five-game series in which they won in cardiac fashion in the winner-take-all Game Five, Thompson has...
Sports
fbfb
Margielyn Didal snatches silver in online Madrid meet
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Competing from Cebu City, World No. 14 Didal bested World No. 8 Gabriela Mazetto to reach the final round where she faced...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Phoenix's Wright upbeat on team's future after PBA Philippine Cup exit
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Fresh from a historic run in the Philippine Cup that gave the franchise its first-ever semifinals appearance, the Fuel Masters...
Sports
fbfb
Oftana, Tungcab break into Gilas 12 vs Thais on Monday
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Playing their second and final game in the November window, Oftana and Tungcab will be available to play for Gilas after being...
Sports
fbfb
Delos Santos rules another online karate tourney for 24th gold
By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
World No. 1 James delos Santos continued his stellar showing as he reigned supreme in the fifth Sportsdata e-Tournament World...
Sports
fbfb
Ginebra, TNT begin title series
By Olmin Leyba | 22 hours ago
After enduring 17 backbreaking games in the last 49 days, TNT and Ginebra are well within reach of the ultimate prize, the...
Sports
fbfb
Meralco, Phoenix proudly walk away
By John Bryan Ulanday | 22 hours ago
Cinderella squads Phoenix and Meralco exited the bubble yesterday with heads held high following magnificent two-month runs...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with