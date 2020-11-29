NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Oftana, Tungcab break into Gilas 12 vs Thais on Monday
Calvin Oftana (L) and Jaydee Tungcab
FIBA
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 29, 2020 - 4:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — NCAA Season 95 MVP Calvin Oftana and UP's Jaydee Tungcab have broken into the 12-man Gilas lineup for Monday's game against Thailand in the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers in Manama, Bahrain.

Playing their second and final game in the November window, Oftana and Tungcab will be available to play for Gilas after being listed as reserves along with the injured Allyn Bulanadi last week.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas Inc. revealed the new 12-man lineup on Sunday.

Oftana and Tungcab will be taking Mike Nieto and Will Navarro's places in the lineup heading into Monday.

The rest of the roster remains the same with Dwight Rmaos, Juan Gomez de Liano and Justine Baltazar looking to follow up on their double-digit performances against the Thais last Friday.

Kenmark Carino, Isaac Go, Javi Gomez de Liano, Dave Ildefonso, Matt Nieto, Kobe Paras, and Rey Suerte complete the lineup.

