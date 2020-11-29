NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Tyson-Jones Jr. exhibition bout ends in draw
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 28: Mike Tyson throws a punch in the third round against Roy Jones Jr. during Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. presented by Triller at Staples Center on November 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
JOE SCARNICI / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
Tyson-Jones Jr. exhibition bout ends in draw
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 29, 2020 - 2:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — It was an entertaining Saturday night (Sunday, Manila time) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles that saw former boxing titans Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. figure in an exhibition match.

Though the fight ended in a draw and both fighters were way past their primes, Tyson and Jones Jr. were able to give fans a pleasant contest.

By the third round, Tyson, 54, and Jones Jr., 51, were already breathing heavily, but they pushed through to see the eighth-round contest through.

The bout wasn't scored officially, and instead celebrity judges from the WBC were the ones who decided the fate of the two fighters.

While the judges had it pegged as a draw, many on social media thought that Tyson should've emerged victorious to take the WBC Frontline Belt.

Meanwhile, the fight before the main event was equally, if not more, entertaining.

YouTube star Jake Paul put former NBA star Nate Robinson to sleep in just two rounds, knocking him down thrice in their exhibition match for a TKO win.

For his part, Badou Jack rolled past Blake McKernan for a unanimous decision win.

Jamaine Ortiz emerged victorious over Sulaiman Segawa via seventh-round TKO in the first bout of the night.

BOXING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Dwight Ramos lives up to the hype with immaculate Gilas debut
By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Ramos came through with a “perfect” shooting game as all-cadet Gilas Pilipinas overpowered Thailand, 93-61, Friday...
Sports
fbfb
Tyson-Jones Jr. exhibition bout ends in draw
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Though the fight ended in a draw and both fighters were way past their primes, Tyson and Jones Jr. were able to give fans...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas 12-man lineup vs Thais known
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
The final 12-man lineup for Gilas Pilipinas against Thailand in their FIBA Asia Cup qualifying game on Friday has finally...
Sports
fbfb
Kouame stresses desire to join Gilas program
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Kouame's next chance at his first-ever appearance for Gilas Pilipinas will be at the third window slated for February.
Sports
fbfb
Carlsen, So on track
By Edgar De Castro | November 29, 2020 - 12:00am
Magnus Carlsen and Wesley So posted contrasting victories at the Skilling Open Online semifinals the other day as each took the lead and pulled within one set of a potential grand finals showdown.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Saso blows bid with 75, settles for money list honors
By Dante Navarro | 25 minutes ago
Staying within three shots off Hara with pars in the first four holes, Saso faded with three straight bogeys from No. 5 on...
Sports
fbfb
Margielyn Didal snatches silver in online Madrid meet
By Luisa Morales | 36 minutes ago
Competing from Cebu City, World No. 14 Didal bested World No. 8 Gabriela Mazetto to reach the final round where she faced...
Sports
fbfb
Delos Santos rules another online karate tourney for 24th gold
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
World No. 1 James delos Santos continued his stellar showing as he reigned supreme in the fifth Sportsdata e-Tournament World...
Sports
fbfb
Ginebra's Thompson ‘blessed' to be compared to legends Abarrientos, Jaworski
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
In the span of their five-game series in which they won in cardiac fashion in the winner-take-all Game Five, Thompson has...
Sports
fbfb
Thirdy recovering from COVID-19 in Japan
By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
Thirdy Ravena, who has tested positive for COVID-19 in Japan, is slowly but surely recovering.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with