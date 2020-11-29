Tyson-Jones Jr. exhibition bout ends in draw

MANILA, Philippines — It was an entertaining Saturday night (Sunday, Manila time) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles that saw former boxing titans Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. figure in an exhibition match.

Though the fight ended in a draw and both fighters were way past their primes, Tyson and Jones Jr. were able to give fans a pleasant contest.

By the third round, Tyson, 54, and Jones Jr., 51, were already breathing heavily, but they pushed through to see the eighth-round contest through.

The bout wasn't scored officially, and instead celebrity judges from the WBC were the ones who decided the fate of the two fighters.

While the judges had it pegged as a draw, many on social media thought that Tyson should've emerged victorious to take the WBC Frontline Belt.

Meanwhile, the fight before the main event was equally, if not more, entertaining.

YouTube star Jake Paul put former NBA star Nate Robinson to sleep in just two rounds, knocking him down thrice in their exhibition match for a TKO win.

For his part, Badou Jack rolled past Blake McKernan for a unanimous decision win.

Jamaine Ortiz emerged victorious over Sulaiman Segawa via seventh-round TKO in the first bout of the night.