Ginebra's Thompson â€˜blessed' to be compared to legends Abarrientos, Jaworski

MANILA, Philippines — Barangay Ginebra guard Scottie Thompson has been stuffing the stat sheet for a long time now in the PBA.

But his recent success in the PBA bubble in Clark City, especially during their PBA Philippine Cup semifinals series against the Meralco Bolts, has catapulted Thompson into the spotlight.

In the span of their five-game series in which they won in cardiac fashion in the winner-take-all Game Five, Thompson has drawn comparisons to PBA legends Johnny Abarrientos and Robert Jaworski.

The 27-year-old admitted he feels flattered at the thought of being in the same conversation as the two stalwarts.

“Nakaka-overwhelm and at the same time, talagang nakaka-blessed kasi sa mga ganitong pagkakataon nacocompare na ako,” said Thompson after nailing a game-winner to send the Gin Kings to the Finals on Friday.

“Though alam naman natin na sobrang early pa sa career ko para icompare na sa mga legends,” he added.

Thompson takes the comparisons in stride though, and will make use of it as motivation to further improve his game as he approaches the peak of his career.

“Tine-take ko lang as a motivation lalo na sana soon maging legend din [ako],” he said.

But the spitfire guard isn't letting himself look too forward, too fast, and chooses to focus on the now and the task at hand.

“For now, ang iniisip ko lang ngayon asan ako ngayon ako dito, and talagang pagtatrabahuan ko every moment, every single day sa mangyayari sa career ko sa PBA,” he said.

And now, the current task that looms for Thompson and the rest of the Gin Kings is a tall one — conquering the TNT Tropang Giga for their first Philippine Cup title since 2007.

The journey begins tonight when Game One of the Finals tips off at the AUF Sports Arena and Cultural Center at 6 p.m.