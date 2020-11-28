TNT coach Bong Ravena on being far away from coronavirus-stricken Thirdy: 'Mahirap kung sa mahirap'

MANILA, Philippines -- Holed up inside the bubble, TNT Tropang Giga Bong Ravena had mixed emotions on the night his squad booked a ticket to the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup Finals following the news of his son Thirdy getting tested positive for COVID-19 far away in Japan.

“Mahirap kung sa mahirap,” the Ravena patriarch told The STAR.

“Buti na lang may technology ngayon at nakakausap at nakikita pa rin namin siya everyday. His condition is normal naman. Worried lang kami kasi mag-isa lang sya doon.”

TNT subdued gritty Phoenix, 91-81, in do-or-die Game 5 of their semis series on Friday night that was followed by the unfortunate news on Thirdy just hours after.

Thirdy, serving as Filipino import for San-En NeoPhoenix in the Japan B. League, had gotten better since then. He assured his fast recovery soon.

“All good over here. Appreciate all the love and concern over the past 24 hour. I feel well already but have to follow quarantine protocols indefinitely,” he said.

Bong has been in the PBA bubble since September and also missed the chance last month to personally bid goodbye to Thirdy for his historic Japan stint.