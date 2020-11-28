NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
TNT's Parks Jr. leads stats race
Bobby Ray Parks Jr. and the Tropang Giga are headed into the PBA Philippine Cup Finals
PBA media bureau
TNT's Parks Jr. leads stats race
(Philstar.com) - November 28, 2020 - 2:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — The back of his jersey reads Parks Jr. — not just Parks.

Needless to say, he’s paying respect and honoring the memory of his dad, PBA Hall of Famer import Bobby Parks.

And it has been a great ride, with the son rising and surely making his dad proud in heaven.

Through the semifinals of the PBA Philippine Cup, Parks has zoomed to the top of the statistical points race and may well be on his way to bagging the coveted top individual honors in the bubble play at the AUF Sports Center Powered by Smart 5G.

With all his chief rivals gone, the TNT Tropang Giga-Barangay Ginebra may well just be a virtual victory ride for the sophomore slasher/gunner out of National U.

Parks leads the stats ladder with 38.3 points on the strength of his solid averages of 22.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals per outing.
        
From nowhere, Phoenix Super LPG’s Calvin Abueva has jumped to second place with 37.1 on averages of 15.4 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.7 steals in 12 games he played in his comeback from a 16-month indefinite suspension.

Jaymar Perez of TerraFirma Dyip, the scoring leader with 24.4 points per game, is at third with 35.7.

Taking a big fall from the top to No. 4 is Phoenix’ Matthew Wright (35.6) as he’s suffered from limited minutes he played after sustaining an ankle sprain.

Christian Standhardinger of NorthPort (34.6) rounds out the Top Five, with TNT’s RR Pogoy (33.5), Ginebra’s Stanley Pringle (33.1), Phoenix’ Jason Perkins (32.7) and Ginebra’s Scottie Thompson (32.7) among those barely out of the elite circle.

TerraFirma’s Roosevelt Adams and Meralco’s Aaron Black keep their one-two position in the stats race among the rookies.

But Black could well gain the nod of those involved in the balloting, with his team’s semifinal finish.

And in the end, two sons of great PBA Hall of Fame imports may take the spotlight in the season-end awards rites.

BASKETBALL PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-Ateneo Eagle and PBA great Bogs Adornado's son Joma now a doctor
By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
The younger Adornado is one of the 3,538 examinees who passed the 2020 Physician Licensure Examination held this month of...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas depth key to victory over Thais, says Uichico
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Despite facing off with pros who were some of the best in Thailand basketball, the Gilas young guns led by Ateneo's Dwight...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas women prospect De Jesus shines in US NCAA debut with Duke University
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Starting in her US NCAA debut, de Jesus finished with a stellar 13 points, four assists, three rebounds and a block against...
Sports
fbfb
Thirdy Ravena 'well' after testing positive for COVID-19 in Japan
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Ravena, who is playing as an import for Japan B. League club San-En NeoPhoenix, provided an update on social media a day after...
Sports
fbfb
Thirdy Ravena tests positive for COVID-19, says Japan team
16 hours ago
Thirdy Ravena, who is currently part of a professional basketball league in Japan, has tested positive for COVID-19, his team...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Saso keeps record bid alive with 69
By Dante Navarro | 2 minutes ago
After back-to-back 70s, Saso leveled up by a stroke, her day’s best 69 shoving her to solo fourth from joint 10th at...
Sports
fbfb
Dwight Ramos lives up to the hype with immaculate Gilas debut
By Joey Villar | 30 minutes ago
Ramos came through with a “perfect” shooting game as all-cadet Gilas Pilipinas overpowered Thailand, 93-61, Friday...
Sports
fbfb
Grind goes on for hotel staff at PBA bubble despite reduced population
By John Bryan Ulanday | 38 minutes ago
Led by general manager Michael Gapin and executive assistant manager Mabel Roman, Quest is not to take its chances even on...
Sports
fbfb
New-look Hawks vs Orlando, LA derby usher in NBA preseason
By Luisa Morales | 46 minutes ago
NBA action will resume in two weeks time with preseason games scheduled to tip off on December 11 (December 12, Manila t...
Sports
fbfb
Cone on Ginebra's Thompson after game-winner vs Bolts: 'Nobody works harder than him'
By Luisa Morales | 52 minutes ago
Putting the team on his back, the multi-faceted guard became the star of the show.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with