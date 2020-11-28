New-look Hawks vs Orlando, LA derby usher in NBA preseason

MANILA, Philippines — NBA action will resume in two weeks time with preseason games scheduled to tip off on December 11 (December 12, Manila time).

Headlined by the new-look Atlanta Hawks, who will be led by Trae Young and newly signed free agents Bogdan Bogdanovic, Rajon Rondo and Danilo Gallinari, the Hawks will look to return to the NBA courts with a bang against the Orlando Magic in the first of five games on December 11.

Highlighting opening day of the preseason is a clash between Los Angeles squads Lakers and Clippers at 10:00 p.m. ET.

The defending champions will look to come out with an impressive start against their city rivals before their title defense officially begins on December 22 (December 23, Manila time).

The NBA today released its game schedule for the 2020 preseason, which will tip off on Friday, December 11 and conclude on Saturday, December 19.



Other games on the first day of the preseason are the New York Knicks clashing with the Detroit Pistons, the Houston Rockets going up against the Chicago Bulls, and the Sacramento Kings facing off with the Portland Trail Blazers.

The preseason games will run until December 19 (December 20 in Manila), a couple of days before the season officially tips off on the 22nd (23rd, Manila).

Teams who competed in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida will need to buck a quick turnaround with teams deep in the playoff run playing until early October.