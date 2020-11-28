NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
New-look Hawks vs Orlando, LA derby usher in NBA preseason
LeBron James (L) and the Lakers will face off with Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers in the opening day of the NBA preseason on December 11 (December 12, Manila)
AFP
New-look Hawks vs Orlando, LA derby usher in NBA preseason
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 28, 2020 - 1:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — NBA action will resume in two weeks time with preseason games scheduled to tip off on December 11 (December 12, Manila time).

Headlined by the new-look Atlanta Hawks, who will be led by Trae Young and newly signed free agents Bogdan Bogdanovic, Rajon Rondo and Danilo Gallinari, the Hawks will look to return to the NBA courts with a bang against the Orlando Magic in the first of five games on December 11.

Highlighting opening day of the preseason is a clash between Los Angeles squads Lakers and Clippers at 10:00 p.m. ET.

The defending champions will look to come out with an impressive start against their city rivals before their title defense officially begins on December 22 (December 23, Manila time).

Other games on the first day of the preseason are the New York Knicks clashing with the Detroit Pistons, the Houston Rockets going up against the Chicago Bulls, and the Sacramento Kings facing off with the Portland Trail Blazers.

The preseason games will run until December 19 (December 20 in Manila), a couple of days before the season officially tips off on the 22nd (23rd, Manila).

Teams who competed in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida will need to buck a quick turnaround with teams deep in the playoff run playing until early October.

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-Ateneo Eagle and PBA great Bogs Adornado's son Joma now a doctor
By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
The younger Adornado is one of the 3,538 examinees who passed the 2020 Physician Licensure Examination held this month of...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas depth key to victory over Thais, says Uichico
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Despite facing off with pros who were some of the best in Thailand basketball, the Gilas young guns led by Ateneo's Dwight...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas women prospect De Jesus shines in US NCAA debut with Duke University
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Starting in her US NCAA debut, de Jesus finished with a stellar 13 points, four assists, three rebounds and a block against...
Sports
fbfb
Thirdy Ravena 'well' after testing positive for COVID-19 in Japan
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Ravena, who is playing as an import for Japan B. League club San-En NeoPhoenix, provided an update on social media a day after...
Sports
fbfb
Thirdy Ravena tests positive for COVID-19, says Japan team
16 hours ago
Thirdy Ravena, who is currently part of a professional basketball league in Japan, has tested positive for COVID-19, his team...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Saso keeps record bid alive with 69
By Dante Navarro | 2 minutes ago
After back-to-back 70s, Saso leveled up by a stroke, her day’s best 69 shoving her to solo fourth from joint 10th at...
Sports
fbfb
TNT's Parks Jr. leads stats race
23 minutes ago
Through the semifinals of the PBA Philippine Cup, Parks has zoomed to the top of the statistical points race and may well...
Sports
fbfb
Dwight Ramos lives up to the hype with immaculate Gilas debut
By Joey Villar | 30 minutes ago
Ramos came through with a “perfect” shooting game as all-cadet Gilas Pilipinas overpowered Thailand, 93-61, Friday...
Sports
fbfb
Grind goes on for hotel staff at PBA bubble despite reduced population
By John Bryan Ulanday | 38 minutes ago
Led by general manager Michael Gapin and executive assistant manager Mabel Roman, Quest is not to take its chances even on...
Sports
fbfb
Cone on Ginebra's Thompson after game-winner vs Bolts: 'Nobody works harder than him'
By Luisa Morales | 52 minutes ago
Putting the team on his back, the multi-faceted guard became the star of the show.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with