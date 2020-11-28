Cone on Ginebra's Thompson after game-winner vs Bolts: 'Nobody works harder than him'

MANILA, Philippines — Ginebra San Miguel's finals berth-clinching win over the Meralco Bolts in Game Five of the Philippine Cup Semifinals on Friday was full of explosive performances from both teams.

But none were more important than Scottie Thompson's 20 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists outing that included the game winning triple in the final possession of the game.

Putting the team on his back, the multi-faceted guard became the star of the show.

Scottie Thompson for the seat in the Finals...

Bang!!!



Ginebra books a #PBABubble Finals seat against TNT with nail-biting 83-80 win against Meralco. @PhilippineStar @PhilstarNews @StarSportsHub pic.twitter.com/Wk38bu1LZM — John Bryan Ulanday (@bryanulanday) November 27, 2020

And as far as his head coach Tim Cone is concerned, it shouldn't be any other way.

"It was amazing for Scottie, Scottie deserves that shot, he deserves all the recognition, all the laurels... there's nobody that works harder than him," Cone said after their 83-80 escape win over the Bolts.

"I'm really happy for him, and obviously I'm really happy for the team and the organization," he added.

Cone also didn't forget to commend their opponents who gave the favored Gin Kings a gallant stand until the dying seconds of the do-or-die game.

Going up against another elite coach in Norman Black, Cone couldn't help but praise their advesaries.

"They battled so hard... I really feel for Norman (Black) because he coached a hell of a series," Cone said.

"It was a tremendously coached series," he added.

But Thompson, Cone and the rest of the Gin Kings will have little time to rest with the TNT Tropang Giga already looming in the near future in the championship round.

Game One of the Philippine Cup Finals in the PBA bubble is set to tip off Sunday, November 29, at 6 p.m.