NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Thirdy Ravena 'well' after testing positive for COVID-19 in Japan
Thirdy Ravena
Twitter/Thirdy Ravena
Thirdy Ravena 'well' after testing positive for COVID-19 in Japan
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 28, 2020 - 11:29am

MANILA, Philippines — Thirdy Ravena is reportedly doing "well" after testing positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Japan.

Ravena, who is playing as an import for Japan B. League club San-En NeoPhoenix, provided an update on social media a day after news broke out of his infection.

"All good over here. Appreciate all the love and concern over the past 24 hours," wrote Ravena on twitter.

"I feel well already but have to follow quarantine protocols indefinitely," he added.

NeoPhoenix reported on Ravena's positive test Friday night. The three-time UAAP champion last played for NeoPhoenix last November 15.

The former Ateneo star also gave out a reminder to all his fans to remain vigilant amid the health crisis.

"Just a reminder that the virus is still out there so let's not take it for granted. Stay safe eveyone. Much love," Ravena said.

San-En is currently dead last in the B. League standings with a 2-13 win-loss slate.

BASKETBALL THIRDY RAVENA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-Ateneo Eagle and PBA great Bogs Adornado's son Joma now a doctor
By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
The younger Adornado is one of the 3,538 examinees who passed the 2020 Physician Licensure Examination held this month of...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas women prospect De Jesus shines in US NCAA debut with Duke University
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Starting in her US NCAA debut, de Jesus finished with a stellar 13 points, four assists, three rebounds and a block against...
Sports
fbfb
Thirdy Ravena tests positive for COVID-19, says Japan team
13 hours ago
Thirdy Ravena, who is currently part of a professional basketball league in Japan, has tested positive for COVID-19, his team...
Sports
fbfb
Saso falters in late holes
By Dante Navarro | November 28, 2020 - 12:00am
Yuka Saso succumbed to Miyazaki Country Club’s tough finishing holes, bogeying two of the last five for a second 70 to further slip off the pace in the JLPGA Tour Championship Ricoh Cup in Miyazaki Prefecture...
Sports
fbfb
Thompson's game-winning triple sends Ginebra to PBA finals
By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
With 14.5 ticks left in the game and the score tied at 80-all, Thompson sank the game-winner to counter Reynel Hugnatan's...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Thirdy Ravena 'well' after testing positive for COVID-19 in Japan
By Luisa Morales | 15 minutes ago
Ravena, who is playing as an import for Japan B. League club San-En NeoPhoenix, provided an update on social media a day after...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas depth key to victory over Thais, says Uichico
By Luisa Morales | 32 minutes ago
Despite facing off with pros who were some of the best in Thailand basketball, the Gilas young guns led by Ateneo's Dwight...
Sports
fbfb
Stakeholders to PHILTA: Act on ITF ban
By Bill Velasco | November 28, 2020 - 12:00am
National tennis team members are im­ploring the Philippine Tennis Association to immediately act on the two-year suspension meted out by the Interna­tional Tennis Federation.
Sports
fbfb
Parks, Tropang Giga dump Fuel Masters to enter PBA finals
By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
Led by Bobby Ray Parks Jr., the Tropang Giga showed the second-seeded Fuel Masters the door and will vie for their first PBA...
Sports
fbfb
Tolentino reelected as Philippine Olympic chief
By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
Philippine Olympic Committee Abraham Tolentino on Friday received a fresh four-year mandate as president and vowed unity and...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with