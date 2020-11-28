Thirdy Ravena 'well' after testing positive for COVID-19 in Japan

MANILA, Philippines — Thirdy Ravena is reportedly doing "well" after testing positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Japan.

Ravena, who is playing as an import for Japan B. League club San-En NeoPhoenix, provided an update on social media a day after news broke out of his infection.

Related Stories Thirdy Ravena tests positive for COVID-19, says Japan team

All good over here. Appreciate all the love and concern over the past 24 hours. I feel well already but have to follow quarantine protocols indefinitely. Just a reminder that the virus is still out there so let’s not take it for granted. Stay safe everyone! Much love. ?? pic.twitter.com/6HPZBz980t — Thirdy (@ThirdyRavenaaa) November 28, 2020

"All good over here. Appreciate all the love and concern over the past 24 hours," wrote Ravena on twitter.

"I feel well already but have to follow quarantine protocols indefinitely," he added.

NeoPhoenix reported on Ravena's positive test Friday night. The three-time UAAP champion last played for NeoPhoenix last November 15.

The former Ateneo star also gave out a reminder to all his fans to remain vigilant amid the health crisis.

"Just a reminder that the virus is still out there so let's not take it for granted. Stay safe eveyone. Much love," Ravena said.

San-En is currently dead last in the B. League standings with a 2-13 win-loss slate.