Dwight Ramos
Gilas clobbers pro-laden Thais in FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers 2nd window
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 27, 2020 - 10:48pm

MANILA, Philippines – A young and inexperienced Gilas Pilipinas squad saw little resistance against an all-pro Thailand team in the last two quarters, pulling away with 93-61 rout, in their first game of the second window of the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers in Manama, Bahrain on Friday.

After a slow start that saw the Filipinos only up 21-19 after the first quarter, an offensive onslaught in the second period powered by Dwight Ramos and Juan Gomez de Liano blew the game wide open.

The young Gilas guns outscored the Thais 32-10 in the second, to end the first half with a commanding 53-29 lead.

Though up big, the Filipinos did not hesitate in continuing on the attack, Gilas' advantage ballooned to as big as 36, 71-35 after a Mike Nieto triple in the third quarter.

Ramos finished the game with 20 points on a perfect 7/7 shooting, to go with seven rebounds and three assists.

Justine Baltazar and Juan Gomez de Liano contributed with 12 points apiece.

All 12 Gilas players in the lineup scored in the win.

They will face off with Thailand again on Monday, November 30.

