Thirdy Ravena tests positive for COVID-19, says Japan team
Thirdy Ravena currently plays for San-En NeoPhoenix in Japan's B.League.
Facebook/San-en NeoPhoenix
(Philstar.com) - November 27, 2020 - 10:04pm

MANILA, Philippines – Thirdy Ravena, who is currently part of a professional basketball league in Japan, has tested positive for COVID-19, his team announced Friday

Ravena’s B.League team San-En NeoPhoenix posted the news in its Facebook account.

“Yesterday, he said to our team trainer that he had a sore throat and malaise and his temperature was at 38.2°,” the post’s English translation read.

“So, he got tested for COVID-19 at the medical institution in Toyohashi.”

Ravena is reportedly quarantined in his apartment.

“Please support him for recovery,” the team added.

 

Philstar
