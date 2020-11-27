Thirdy Ravena tests positive for COVID-19, says Japan team

MANILA, Philippines – Thirdy Ravena, who is currently part of a professional basketball league in Japan, has tested positive for COVID-19, his team announced Friday

Ravena’s B.League team San-En NeoPhoenix posted the news in its Facebook account.

“Yesterday, he said to our team trainer that he had a sore throat and malaise and his temperature was at 38.2°,” the post’s English translation read.

“So, he got tested for COVID-19 at the medical institution in Toyohashi.”

Ravena is reportedly quarantined in his apartment.

“Please support him for recovery,” the team added.