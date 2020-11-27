NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Tolentino reelected as Philippine Olympic chief
Bambol Tolentino
Tolentino reelected as Philippine Olympic chief
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - November 27, 2020 - 5:17pm

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Olympic Committee Abraham Tolentino on Friday received a fresh four-year mandate as president and vowed unity and to rally behind the national team seeking nothing less than the country’s first Olympic gold medal in Tokyo next year.

“We have a lot of challenges next year, a lot of big competitions outside especially the Tokyo Olympics, this might be our first ever gold and we have to focus on that,” said Tolentino, who beat archery’s Clint Aranas, 30-22.

“There is so much work to be done and the training of our athletes was delayed. But with the help of this new team, starting January 1, definitely there will be a lot of changes and surprises,” he added.

Of the 10 elective posts, all but two went to officials who ran under Tolentino’s ticket.

Basketball’s Al Panlilio was elected first vice president over athletics’ Philip Ella Juico, 30-23, fencing and modern pentathlon’s Richard Gomez as second VP over independent Ada Milby, 31-22, gymnastics’ Cynthia Carrion-Norton as treasurer over wushu’s Julian Camacho, 27-22, baseball’s Chito Loyzaga as auditor over weightlifting’s Monico Puentevella, 27-24, and surfing’s Dr. Jose Raul Canlas (36), muay’s Pearl Managuelod (31) and judo’s Dave Carter (27) as board members.

Handball’s Steve Hontiveros, who won his second term as chairman over triathlon’s Tom Carrasco, 28-25, and netball’s Charlie Ho, who placed third among board members with 28 votes, were the only two officials from the Aranas party who made it.

Tolentino said there would be a lot of changes and surprises not just for the national athletes but Philippine sports as well.

“Definitely there will be lots of suprises. We’ve shown a lot in just more than a year, what more with these four years to come with this team,” he said.

For Panlilio, he said he will focus on athletes.

“I said it before, I’m really just here to serve our athletes. Hopefully, we could work together, govern and be accountable to our athletes. We’re here to serve, and not to be served,” he said.

Ho promised to give his full support despite being part of the other group.

“First order of the day is for the POC to be united. I will make it a personal mission to unite all the POC because we have to set examples to our athletes and coaches and be a good leader,” said Ho.

A total of 53 of the total 54 voting members exercised their right to suffrage including Rio 2016 silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz, who cast her vote via a sealed ballot or courier.

There was an issue with the Philippine Badminton Association as to who between former Vice President and former Congressman Albee Benitez should vote but the former relented in the end and authorized secretary-general Christopher Quimpo to vote in the association’s behalf.

Senator Francis Tolentino, Bambol’s brother, and commissioner Ramon Fernandez, who represented the Philippine Sports Commission, were present to observe the polling.

BAMBOL TOLENTINO POC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-Ateneo Eagle and PBA great Bogs Adornado's son Joma now a doctor
By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
The younger Adornado is one of the 3,538 examinees who passed the 2020 Physician Licensure Examination held this month of...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas women prospect De Jesus shines in US NCAA debut with Duke University
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Starting in her US NCAA debut, de Jesus finished with a stellar 13 points, four assists, three rebounds and a block against...
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Am Remy Martin draws mixed results in first NCAA games as senior
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Martin, who has Filipino roots on his mother's side and has dual Filipino-American citizenship, came out with a bang in his...
Sports
fbfb
Argentina bids final farewell to favorite son Maradona
8 hours ago
Huge crowds bade a grief-filled adieu Thursday (Friday, Manila time) to Argentina's favorite son Diego Maradona before he...
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Am coach falters in US NCAA debut with UC Riverside
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Going up against an inter-conference opponent in the Pacific Tigers, Magpayo's Highlanders came up short, 60-66, in their...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Wobbly finish drops Saso 5 off gutsy Hara
By Dante Navarro | 3 hours ago
Though her 140 aggregate kept her in joint 10th, Saso fell farther back by five strokes behind the unflappable Hara, who fended...
Sports
fbfb
Bernardo rolls on as Philippines stuns Poland
By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
Darry Bernardo sustained his excellent form as he stunned FIDE Master Marcin Moleda to lift Philippines 1 to a stunning 3-1...
Sports
fbfb
Olympic body holds election exercise today
By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
The Philippine Olympic Committee will decide today who will lead the country’s sports movement for the next Olympic...
Sports
fbfb
No one wants to pack bags yet
By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
Going home today is not an option for the remaining combatants who all desire to stay on for the Last Dance.
Sports
fbfb
Gilas cadets test mettle versus Thai pros
By Joey Villar | November 27, 2020 - 12:00am
Gilas Pilipinas hopes to rely on its youth and energy to make up for the lack of experience and preparation as it clashes with Thailand tonight in the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 Qualifiers in Manama, Bahrain.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with