Fil-Am Remy Martin draws mixed results in first NCAA games as senior
UNCASVILLE, CONNECTICUT - NOVEMBER 25:Remy Martin #1 of the Arizona State Sun Devils celebrates during the 2K Empire Classic game against the Rhode Island Rams at Mohegan Sun Arena on November 25, 2020 in Uncasville, Connecticut.
MADDIE MEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
Fil-Am Remy Martin draws mixed results in first NCAA games as senior
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 27, 2020 - 1:43pm

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American guard Remy Martin came out with contrasting performances in his first two US NCAA games of the season with Arizona State.

Martin, who has Filipino roots on his mother's side and has dual Filipino-American citizenship, came out with a bang in his final year with the Sun Devils on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

In their first game of the new season against Rhode Island, Martin had a stellar outing with a game-high 26 points, five assists and six rebounds.

Martin's contributions helped the Sun Devils escape the Rams, 94-88, after squandering a 16-point lead earlier in the game.

But the 22-year-old couldn't maintain his momentum in his second game against the higher-ranked Villanova Wildcats on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

In a game that saw the Sun Devils lose 74-83, Martin was limited to only five points, two rebounds and two assists after his 26-point explosion just the night before.

Martin declared for the NBA draft earlier this year before deciding to pull out and play his final year with the Sun Devils.

The Fil-Am guard was named to the Associated Press' Preseason All-America team prior to the start of the season.

READ: Fil-Am Remy Martin named to AP preseason All-America Team

Martin is a former Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year and was Second-team All-Pac-12 in 2019.

