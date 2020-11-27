Ex-Ateneo Eagle and PBA great Bogs Adornado's son Joma now a doctor

MANILA, Philippines – Josemarie “Joma” Adornado, the son of Philippine Basketball Association legend William “Bogs” Adornado, is now a doctor.

The younger Adornado is one of the 3,538 examinees who passed the 2020 Physician Licensure Examination held this month of November.

“I was in shock,” exclaimed the son. “It was like a dream... was this really it? Coming from a non-pre-med course, my dream was to be a basketball player but the fulfillment is passing the exam and being a doctor is greater. All the work I put in finally paid off. It was my way of winning a championship.”

Joma followed his father’s footsteps and played basketball for La Salle Greenhills in high school and Ateneo for college. However, Adornado found it difficult to crack the Blue Eagles’ UAAP lineup as this was the time when the team was going for a five-peat (2008-2012).

“Being a doctor only came into my mind around third year college,” recounted Joma. “I had a hard time getting into Team A and I slowly had to let go of the dream of playing in the UAAP and hopefully, the PBA.”

Joma Adornado during his playing days at Ateneo. Released Joma Adornado during his playing days at Ateneo.

During his fourth year in Ateneo, he intentionally withheld two subjects just go give basketball one more crack. Adornado, who had been playing on Ateneo’s Team and helping them to a Fr. Martin Cup title, was oft suiting up for Team A in the off and pre-seasons but was always one of the last cuts.

“It was very frustrating,” he recalled of his trying to break in. “I am sure that every player on that bench deserved to be in the line-up. Sometimes, I would wonder ‘what if I transferred to another school.’ But I was very happy as well with Team B where I was captain for three years and gave Ateneo its first ever Fr. Martin’s Cup trophy.”

“It was different because we had a small crowd. No cheering squad. No fame or glory.

“But during my fifth year in college, I saw an opportunity to enroll for subjects that can allow me to be eligible for medicine as well.”

Although Adornado made the Filoil lineup of Ateneo, he was left off the UAAP roster for 2012.

“I remember how I told my dad over the phone about what happened,” recounted Joma. “He was in the United States at that time. I already planned to extend my college days to a fifth year even if I didn’t get into the line-up. I told my dad that I wanted to become a doctor instead and he supported me right after I said that.”

Adornado went to the University of Santo Tomas for medical school, where ironically, his father starred during his college days.

“My dad and I went to UST for different reasons. He was a student-athlete who represented the school in basketball while I was busy studying to be a doctor. But it was nice to see ‘UST’ on the front of my jersey whenever we have our Palarong Medisina against other medical schools.”

“My hospital was the champion in the last league. I was Rookie of the Year, Season MVP, and Finals MVP,” shared Adornado. “It isn’t as competitive as college ball though, but it it’s still fun.”

Now that he is a licensed physician, Joma Adornado’s plan is to take rehabilitation medicine specializing on athletes.

“I have a clear picture of what I want to do for our athletes.”