Gilas 12-man lineup vs Thais known

MANILA, Philippines — The final 12-man lineup for Gilas Pilipinas against Thailand in their FIBA Asia Cup qualifying game on Friday has finally been announced.

After sending a 15-man pool to Bahrain, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas Inc. (SBP), the final three cuts were announced late Thursday evening.

The cadet-laden lineup will be led by collegiate stars Kobe Paras, Dave Ildefonso, Juan and Javi Gomez de Liaño, Dwight Ramos, Will Navarro, Kenmark Cariño and Justine Baltazar. Recently graduated Mike and Matt Nieto, Isaac Go and Rey Suerte round up the 12-man list.

NCAA MVP Calvin Oftana, Jayde Tungcab and the injured Allyn Bulanadi have been cut from the roster.

The young Gilas squad will test their mettle against the all-pro Thai team, who only have 10 men in their lineup, in the first game of the November window Friday night at 9 p.m.