NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Young Gilas cagers brace for experienced Thais
A Gilas squad bannered by Kobe Paras (R) and Dave Ildefonso will test their mettle in the November window of the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers
FIBA/FILE
Young Gilas cagers brace for experienced Thais
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - November 26, 2020 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas hopes to rely on its youth and energy to make up for the lack of experience and short preparation as it clashes with Thailand Friday night in the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 Qualifiers in Manama, Bahrain.

The Nationals, who will be spearheaded by Kobe Paras, Isaac Go, Dave Ildefonso, Dwight Ramos and brothers Juan and Javi Gomez de Liano, are scheduled to tackle the Thais at 9 p.m. (Philippine time).

“We’re doing good,” said Gilas coach Jong Uichico, who arrived in Manama with the rest of the squad last Sunday and sneaked in a couple of practice sessions.

Uichico said he is wary of the Thais, who will be more experienced even if Tyler Lamb is not playing.

Despite the absence of the 6-5 Lamb, Thailand will field in an all-pro, 10-man roster.

“They are a very experienced team and we will have a fighting heart. We need to grasp all the things that we learned and use it in the game,” said Uichico.

Gilas, which smashed Indonesia, 100-70, in the first window in Jakarta early this year, will play Thailand a second time on Monday after South Korea begged off.

Justine Baltazar, Calvin Oftana, Allyn Bulanadi, Rey Suerte, Jaydee Tungcab, Will Navarro, Kenmark Carino, and siblings Mike and Matt Nieto are the other members of the team.

BASKETBALL GILAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Football legend Maradona dead at 60, says spokesman
15 hours ago
Argentine football legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, his spokesman announced Wednesday (Thursday, Manila ...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas women prospect De Jesus shines in US NCAA debut with Duke University
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Starting in her US NCAA debut, de Jesus finished with a stellar 13 points, four assists, three rebounds and a block against...
Sports
fbfb
Diego Maradona, a divine talent with more than a touch of the devil
15 hours ago
Diego Maradona was football's archetypal troubled genius, a world-beating player whose life and career scaled the most dazzling...
Sports
fbfb
Alex Eala gets early boot in Canary Islands pro tourney
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Filipina tennister Alex Eala failed to reach the second round in a pro tournament for the first time in the W15 Las Palmas...
Sports
fbfb
Kai Sotto, Team Ignite wrap up first week of scrimmages
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Sotto, joined by Fil-Am Jalen Green and their Ignite teammates put in the work with five-on-five scrimmage with seasoned veterans...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Saso upends Furue but Hara wrests control
By Dante Navarro | 48 minutes ago
Yuka Saso toughened up at the back then pounced on Ayaka Furue’s late meltdown to gain in their hyped up duel with a...
Sports
fbfb
Bernardo on a roll, powers Filipino chessers past top-seeded Poland
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
The win sent the third-seeded Filipinos in a tie with second seed Germany, Israel, Ukraine 1 and 3 and Croatia at No. 3 with...
Sports
fbfb
Bolts temper emotions after series-extending win over Gin Kings
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The gritty Bolts, who were the ones to eliminate the erstwhile six-peat seeking San Miguel Beermen, are aiming to barge into...
Sports
fbfb
A trip down Maradona's Naples
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
I can only imagine what it is like now (outside his native Argentina) in Naples after Diego Maradona passed away in the evening...
Sports
fbfb
'Eternal' Maradona's death plunges Argentina, football into mourning
3 hours ago
Millions of fans paid tribute and Argentina was sent into mourning as Diego Maradona, one of the greatest footballers of all...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with