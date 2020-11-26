Bolts temper emotions after series-extending win over Gin Kings

MANILA, Philippines — The Meralco Bolts are fresh off of a morale-boosting 83-80 win over the favored Ginebra San Miguel in Game Four of their Philippine Cup semifinals clash on Wednesday.

But head coach Norman Black is wary of feeling too good about themselves, especially with a winner-take-all Game Five looming on Friday.

"I'm sure the players are very happy with the chance of going into Game Five, and have a chance of going to the Finals," said Black after their win.

"[But] of course, it's going to be a tough task against Ginebra to beat them in Game Five. We just have to go back and watch the game and figure out what it's gonna take to get the job done," he added.

The gritty Bolts, who were the ones to eliminate the erstwhile six-peat seeking San Miguel Beermen, are aiming to barge into their first Philippine Cup finals in franchise history.

Black and the rest of his team know that the glass is only half empty and there is still work needed to be done.

"Just like in our battle with San Miguel, we have to win two games to move to the next stage. We're [only] halfway through," said Black.

For their part, the Gin Kings are aiming for a chance to compete in the Finals for their third Philippine Cup title, and the first since their title run back in 2007.