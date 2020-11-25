Kai Sotto, Team Ignite wrap up first week of scrimmages

NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Kai Sotto (R) and Team Ignite teammate Jalen Green
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 25, 2020 - 2:51pm

MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto and the rest of Team Ignite are getting deep into the grind before the NBA G League season with a week of scrimmages just wrapped up.

Sotto, joined by Fil-Am Jalen Green and their Ignite teammates put in the work with five-on-five scrimmage with seasoned veterans joining them on the Walnut Creek court.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NBA G League (@nbagleague)

The 7'2" Sotto, in particular, has been working to step up his physicality in the paint. Ignite coach Brian Shaw has been working to instill a "hit first" mantra into Sotto to lean into the basket rather than settling for fadeaways.

Meanwhile, Green has been seen working on strength and conditioning. The five-star prospect is also working on his transition from high school basketball to the NBA G League.

Both eager to reach their NBA dreams, Sotto and Green preached working their hardest with the next step to getting drafted in the NBA looms.

"When it comes to the court, Coach always says 'do your work early.' The players that work hard are the best in the league," said Sotto.

"I focus on the now, getting better, preparing for the draft. Like I said, only time will tell. Until we get to that point, I'll be getting ready," said Green.

Sotto, Green and the rest of Team Ignite will take a break in time for Thanksgiving in the US before returning for more scrimmages next month.

