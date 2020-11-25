NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Severino, Bernardo help Filipino chessers salvage draw vs Israelis
Severino, Bernardo help Filipino chessers salvage draw vs Israelis
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - November 25, 2020 - 2:41pm

MANILA, Philippines – FIDE Master Sander Severino and Darry Bernardo eked out victories out of impossible positions as Philippines 1 escaped with a 2-2 draw against Israel to cling to its quarterfinal hopes after the fourth round of the 1st FIDE Online Chess Olympiad for People with Disabilities Tuesday night.

Severino, the reigning world champion for players with physical disability, clawed his way back from a losing position in outlasting Grandmaster Yaacob Zilberman on top board while Bernardo found a way to turn a drawish ending into a win over International Master Arkady Shevelev on board four to save the day for the Filipinos.

The Israelis took an early 2-0 lead after Cheyzer Crystal Mendoza blew her winning chances and succumbed to Aleksandra Aleksandrova on board four and Henry Lopez lost his way in a rook-and-bishop endgame and fell to former world champion IM Andrei Gurbanov on board two.

Thanks to their heroics, the Filipinos held on to a nine-team tie at seventh with six match points and in the hunt for one of the four berths in the next phase.

It was battling top seed Poland 1 at press time with Jasper expected to play for the first time in place of Lopez at board two.

Philippines 2, for its part, likewise ended up with a draw with Brazil, 2-2, and remained outside the top 20.

CHESS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ginebra, Phoenix go for kill in PBA Philippine Cup semis
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Both sporting 2-1 records in their series, the Gin Kings and the Fuel Masters are out for the close out against the Meralco...
Sports
fbfb
FIBA cancels Indonesia game
By Joaquin M. Henson | November 25, 2020 - 12:00am
A plan to pit Gilas against Indonesia in the second FIBA Asia Cup qualifying window was recently ditched after the SBP raised a red flag to question the propriety of advancing the game from its original schedule...
Sports
fbfb
SBP eager to see Gilas cadets thrive in second window of FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The basketball executive said that this opportunity for fresh out of college, and even collegiate, stars like Kobe Paras,...
Sports
fbfb
How Netflix's The Queen's Gambit renewed interest in Chess
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Since its launch in October, Netflix's adaptation of the 1983 novel reached the Top 10 list of viewers in the Philippines...
Sports
fbfb
Kai Sotto, Team Ignite wrap up first week of scrimmages
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Sotto, joined by Fil-Am Jalen Green and their Ignite teammates put in the work with five-on-five scrimmage with seasoned veterans...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Severino, Bernardo help Filipino chessers salvage draw vs Israelis
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Severino, the reigning world champion for players with physical disability, clawed his way back from a losing position in...
Sports
fbfb
Four Pinoy fighters look to make World Lethwei splash
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
Jean Claude Saclag, Ariel Lee Lampacan, Ryan Jakiri and Fritz Biagtan are ready to represent the country in the fastest growing...
Sports
fbfb
Jomary Torres seeks to regain winning ways in ONE: Big Bang
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Though Torres enjoyed success early in her ONE Championship career, the 24-year-old Filipina has been on a slump with a four-bout...
Sports
fbfb
Saso, Furue face off as Ricoh Cup unfolds
By Dante Navarro | 5 hours ago
It will not only be a duel of shotmaking, iron game and putting but also a test of patience, resiliency, nerves and comp...
Sports
fbfb
Pinoy chessers clobber Russians
By Joey Villar | November 25, 2020 - 12:00am
Henry Lopez and Darry Bernardo sustained their strong showing even as reigning world titlist Sander Severino survived a struggle as Philippines 1 clobbered Russia 2, 3-1, to break into the Top 10 after the third...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with