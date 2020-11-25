Jomary Torres seeks to regain winning ways in ONE: Big Bang

MANILA, Philippines – Zamboanga native Jomary Torres is aiming to get back to the winning column in the ONE cage when she faces Indian wrestling champ Ritu Phogat at ONE: Big Bang on December 4 in Singapore.

Though Torres enjoyed success early in her ONE Championship career, the 24-year-old Filipina has been on a slump with a four-bout losing streak.

Fighting under mixed martial arts veteran Rene Catalan, Torres had a chance to regain her winning form last January against Jenny Huang in ONE: Fire and Fury here in Manila.

But an accidental low blow to Torres resulted in a no contest, adding to the Filipina's woes.

Not wavering despite her recent struggles, Torres wants to come back in emphatic fashion.

"I want to win this fight for my family, to make them proud, and to help them. I want to knock her (Phogat) out," said Torres.

However, the nanny-turned-mixed martial arts fighter will need to dig deep into her arsenal against the three-time Indian national wrestling champion.

Considered as an underdog against the currently unbeaten Phogat, Torres isn't paying mind to what other people say and instead focuses on her training.

"I know I'm the underdog here and people think I have very little chance in beating her. But I think I will surprise a lot of people," said Torres.

Torres will join compatriot Danny Kingad in the ONE: Big Bang fight card that will see Roman Kyrklia attempt to defend his belt for the Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Championship against Mugat Aygun of Turkey in the main event.

Kingad will face Kazakhstan's Kairat Akhmetov in a flyweight MMA bout.