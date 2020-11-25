NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Jomary Torres seeks to regain winning ways in ONE: Big Bang
Jomary Torres
ONE Championship Photo
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 25, 2020 - 1:56pm

MANILA, Philippines – Zamboanga native Jomary Torres is aiming to get back to the winning column in the ONE cage when she faces Indian wrestling champ Ritu Phogat at ONE: Big Bang on December 4 in Singapore.

Though Torres enjoyed success early in her ONE Championship career, the 24-year-old Filipina has been on a slump with a four-bout losing streak.

Fighting under mixed martial arts veteran Rene Catalan, Torres had a chance to regain her winning form last January against Jenny Huang in ONE: Fire and Fury here in Manila.

But an accidental low blow to Torres resulted in a no contest, adding to the Filipina's woes.

Not wavering despite her recent struggles, Torres wants to come back in emphatic fashion.

"I want to win this fight for my family, to make them proud, and to help them. I want to knock her (Phogat) out," said Torres.

However, the nanny-turned-mixed martial arts fighter will need to dig deep into her arsenal against the three-time Indian national wrestling champion.

Considered as an underdog against the currently unbeaten Phogat, Torres isn't paying mind to what other people say and instead focuses on her training.

"I know I'm the underdog here and people think I have very little chance in beating her. But I think I will surprise a lot of people," said Torres.

Torres will join compatriot Danny Kingad in the ONE: Big Bang fight card that will see Roman Kyrklia attempt to defend his belt for the Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Championship against Mugat Aygun of Turkey in the main event.

Kingad will face Kazakhstan's Kairat Akhmetov in a flyweight MMA bout.

FIBA cancels Indonesia game
By Joaquin M. Henson | November 25, 2020 - 12:00am
A plan to pit Gilas against Indonesia in the second FIBA Asia Cup qualifying window was recently ditched after the SBP raised a red flag to question the propriety of advancing the game from its original schedule...
Ginebra, Phoenix go for kill in PBA Philippine Cup semis
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Both sporting 2-1 records in their series, the Gin Kings and the Fuel Masters are out for the close out against the Meralco...
SBP eager to see Gilas cadets thrive in second window of FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The basketball executive said that this opportunity for fresh out of college, and even collegiate, stars like Kobe Paras,...
How Netflix's The Queen's Gambit renewed interest in Chess
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Since its launch in October, Netflix's adaptation of the 1983 novel reached the Top 10 list of viewers in the Philippines...
Pinoy chessers clobber Russians
By Joey Villar | November 25, 2020 - 12:00am
Henry Lopez and Darry Bernardo sustained their strong showing even as reigning world titlist Sander Severino survived a struggle as Philippines 1 clobbered Russia 2, 3-1, to break into the Top 10 after the third...
Latest
Kai Sotto, Team Ignite wrap up first week of scrimmages
By Luisa Morales | 7 minutes ago
Sotto, joined by Fil-Am Jalen Green and their Ignite teammates put in the work with five-on-five scrimmage with seasoned veterans...
Severino, Bernardo help Filipino chessers salvage draw vs Israelis
By Joey Villar | 17 minutes ago
Severino, the reigning world champion for players with physical disability, clawed his way back from a losing position in...
Four Pinoy fighters look to make World Lethwei splash
By Rick Olivares | 46 minutes ago
Jean Claude Saclag, Ariel Lee Lampacan, Ryan Jakiri and Fritz Biagtan are ready to represent the country in the fastest growing...
Saso, Furue face off as Ricoh Cup unfolds
By Dante Navarro | 3 hours ago
It will not only be a duel of shotmaking, iron game and putting but also a test of patience, resiliency, nerves and comp...
Closeout or grind-out
By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Is it time for a never-before-seen titular matchup in the PBA featuring Barangay Ginebra and Phoenix Super LPG?
