Ginebra, Phoenix go for kill in PBA Philippine Cup semis
The Phoenix Fuel Masters and Ginebra San Miguel will go for the kill in Game Four of the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals on Wednesday
PBA media bureau
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 25, 2020 - 9:57am

MANILA, Philippines — The Ginebra San Miguel and the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters will attempt to close out their respective opponents in the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals on Wednesday.

Both sporting 2-1 records in their series, the Gin Kings and the Fuel Masters are out for the close out against the Meralco Bolts and the TNT Tropang Giga, respectively, in Game Four at the AUF Sports Arena and Cultural Center in Clark City, Pampanga.

Fresh from a near wire-to-wire victory over the Bolts, top-seeded and title favorites Ginebra will need to be wary of Meralco's upset-seeking nature that got the best of them in Game Two.

Bannered by Stanley Pringle, Tim Cone's Gin Kings will be aiming to show the Bolts the door and seal their place in the Finals to fight for their 13th title overall, and their first in the Philippine Cup in more than a decade.

Meanwhile, the Fuel Masters are eager to make history to have their maiden stint in the PBA Finals in the bubble in Clark City.

Powered by the returning Calvin Abueva, as well as the reliable offense of Matthew Wright, Phoenix will play to give the Tropang Giga, who were Finalists in last year's Commissioner's Cup, the boot and advance to the championship round.

Abueva and Wright will need to stymie TNT's offensive duo in Bobby Ray Parks and RR Pogoy to keep Phoenix's Cinderella run in the bubble going.

Ginebra will first clash with the Bolts at 3:45 p.m. followed by Phoenix locking horns with the Tropang Giga at 6:45 p.m.

