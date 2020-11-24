NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Philippines offers to become backup host for future SEA Games
Athletes and officials from the Philippines march during the opening ceremony of the SEA Games (Southeast Asian Games) at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan province, north of Manila on November 30, 2019.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Philippines offers to become backup host for future SEA Games
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - November 24, 2020 - 1:48pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines may end up as a replacement host of the Southeast Asian Games should a designated country back out.

Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino on Tuesday said he had offered the SEAG Federation the country’s willingness to assume the hosting if in case one of the host nations decide to withdraw.

“I was first to offer if one would back out. I want to put it on record when we meet again to show I was serious with that,” said Tolentino during the Philippine Sportswriters Association forum online.

The Tagaytay Congressman and PhilCycling chief said there is a chance Brunei or Laos would call hosting off when they take their hosting turns in 2027 and 2029, respectively.

Or it could be in 2031 as Indonesia may give up the hosting of the SEAG after it showed its intent on bidding for the Olympic hosting in 2032.

“They said it will be a pleasure for them if we take the hosting because they’re really serious in bidding for the Olympics,” said Tolentino.

The next SEAG is set next year in Hanoi, Vietnam, Cambodia in 2023 and Thailand in 2025.

The Philippines reclaimed the overall title after it hosted the SEAG in December last year with a historic medal haul of 149 gold, 117 silver and 121 bronzes.

And it may not be a bad idea to host it again if it wants to repeat as overall champions.

SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Saso moves to No. 48, seeks top finish in JLPGA major
By Dante Navarro | 3 hours ago
Despite falling short again the last time out, Yuka Saso is steadily moving up in the world rankings, making a seven-spot...
Sports
fbfb
Backs against the wall
By Olmin Leyba | November 24, 2020 - 12:00am
Defiant TNT Tropang Giga and Meralco Bolts are bent on thwarting the prospective Phoenix Super LPG-Barangay Ginebra title showdown and squeezing themselves back in the mix in the PBA Philippine Cup derby.
Sports
fbfb
Philippines shines in online chess
15 hours ago
Henry Lopez and Darry Bernardo posted their second straight victories as the Philippines 1 whipped the United States, 4-0,...
Sports
fbfb
Philippines offers to become backup host for future SEA Games
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
The Philippines may end up as a replacement host of the Southeast Asian Games should a designated country back out.
Sports
fbfb
Boxing back in business
By Joaquin M. Henson | November 24, 2020 - 12:00am
Last Saturday, JC Manangquil of Sanman Promotions staged a boxing event with five fights in General Santos City in a bold and heartful effort to keep the sport alive in this pandemic.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
'The Beast' named PBA week's best
1 hour ago
Calvin Abueva stepped up big time when Phoenix Super LPG was in search for a hero.
Sports
fbfb
Delos Santos bucks illness, cops 23rd online karate gold
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
World No. 1 James delos Santos battled sickness in topping the Golden League Karate e-Tournament and snaring his 23rd gold...
Sports
fbfb
Remaining PBA bubble bus drivers relish rare opportunity to ply trade amid trying times
By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
And then there were four. Yes, four teams remain in the PBA Bubble. Four team bus drivers are left, too.
Sports
fbfb
Marcial consults on MVP award
By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said yesterday he’s been doing the rounds in consulting players and coaches to arrive...
Sports
fbfb
Kingad, Torres in crucial bouts
By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
The Philippines’ Danny Kingad and Jomary Torres try to make their own mark as they see action in the ONE: Big Bang slated...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with