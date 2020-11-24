Philippines offers to become backup host for future SEA Games

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines may end up as a replacement host of the Southeast Asian Games should a designated country back out.

Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino on Tuesday said he had offered the SEAG Federation the country’s willingness to assume the hosting if in case one of the host nations decide to withdraw.

“I was first to offer if one would back out. I want to put it on record when we meet again to show I was serious with that,” said Tolentino during the Philippine Sportswriters Association forum online.

The Tagaytay Congressman and PhilCycling chief said there is a chance Brunei or Laos would call hosting off when they take their hosting turns in 2027 and 2029, respectively.

Or it could be in 2031 as Indonesia may give up the hosting of the SEAG after it showed its intent on bidding for the Olympic hosting in 2032.

“They said it will be a pleasure for them if we take the hosting because they’re really serious in bidding for the Olympics,” said Tolentino.

The next SEAG is set next year in Hanoi, Vietnam, Cambodia in 2023 and Thailand in 2025.

The Philippines reclaimed the overall title after it hosted the SEAG in December last year with a historic medal haul of 149 gold, 117 silver and 121 bronzes.

And it may not be a bad idea to host it again if it wants to repeat as overall champions.