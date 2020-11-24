NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Delos Santos bucks illness, cops 23rd online karate gold
James “OJ” delos Santos
James “OJ” delos Santos Facebook Page
Delos Santos bucks illness, cops 23rd online karate gold
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - November 24, 2020 - 1:23pm

MANILA, Philippines – World No. 1 James delos Santos battled sickness in topping the Golden League Karate e-Tournament and snaring his 23rd gold medal Tuesday.

The 30-year-old delos Santos bested Alfredo Bustamante of the United States, 25.7-24.3, to rule the event that ensured his place in the apex of the world online karate rankings until the end of the year.

The two-time Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist performed his routines despite being under the weather and showed relief after testing negative for the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have to admit that I was feeling under the weather during the finals. I’m glad I was declared negative after my COVID-19 test results came out,” said delos Santos.

KARATE MARTIAL ARTS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Backs against the wall
By Olmin Leyba | November 24, 2020 - 12:00am
Defiant TNT Tropang Giga and Meralco Bolts are bent on thwarting the prospective Phoenix Super LPG-Barangay Ginebra title showdown and squeezing themselves back in the mix in the PBA Philippine Cup derby.
Sports
fbfb
Philippines shines in online chess
14 hours ago
Henry Lopez and Darry Bernardo posted their second straight victories as the Philippines 1 whipped the United States, 4-0,...
Sports
fbfb
Saso moves to No. 48, seeks top finish in JLPGA major
By Dante Navarro | 2 hours ago
Despite falling short again the last time out, Yuka Saso is steadily moving up in the world rankings, making a seven-spot...
Sports
fbfb
Boxing back in business
By Joaquin M. Henson | November 24, 2020 - 12:00am
Last Saturday, JC Manangquil of Sanman Promotions staged a boxing event with five fights in General Santos City in a bold and heartful effort to keep the sport alive in this pandemic.
Sports
fbfb
Reports: Celtics' Tatum, Jazz' Mitchell land rich extensions
1 day ago
Boston's Jayson Tatum and Utah's Donovan Mitchell landed lucrative extensions to their NBA rookie deals on the second day...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
'The Beast' named PBA week's best
14 minutes ago
Calvin Abueva stepped up big time when Phoenix Super LPG was in search for a hero.
Sports
fbfb
Philippines offers to become backup host for future SEA Games
By Joey Villar | 30 minutes ago
The Philippines may end up as a replacement host of the Southeast Asian Games should a designated country back out.
Sports
fbfb
Remaining PBA bubble bus drivers relish rare opportunity to ply trade amid trying times
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
And then there were four. Yes, four teams remain in the PBA Bubble. Four team bus drivers are left, too.
Sports
fbfb
Marcial consults on MVP award
By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said yesterday he’s been doing the rounds in consulting players and coaches to arrive...
Sports
fbfb
Kingad, Torres in crucial bouts
By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
The Philippines’ Danny Kingad and Jomary Torres try to make their own mark as they see action in the ONE: Big Bang slated...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with