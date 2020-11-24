Chess
STAR/File
Philippines shines in online chess
(The Philippine Star) - November 24, 2020 - 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — Henry Lopez and Darry Bernardo posted their second straight victories as the Philippines 1 whipped the United States, 4-0, last Sunday and bounced back in contention after two rounds of the first FIDE Online Chess Olympiad for People with Disabilities.
Lopez, a multiple Asian and ASEAN Para Games gold medalist, smashed Griffin Mcconnell on second board while Bernardo, out of Far Eastern University, outplayed Pranav Shankar on board three.
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
Recommended