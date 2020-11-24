Philippines shines in online chess

MANILA, Philippines — Henry Lopez and Darry Bernardo posted their second straight victories as the Philippines 1 whipped the United States, 4-0, last Sunday and bounced back in contention after two rounds of the first FIDE Online Chess Olympiad for People with Disabilities.

Lopez, a multiple Asian and ASEAN Para Games gold medalist, smashed Griffin Mcconnell on second board while Bernardo, out of Far Eastern University, outplayed Pranav Shankar on board three.