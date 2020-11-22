Philippine volleyball star Vangie de Jesus passes away
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - November 22, 2020 - 1:13pm
MANILA, Philippines — Vangie de Jesus, a vital cog in Philippine volleyball’s golden era in the late 70s and early 80s, has passed away recently due to cardiac arrest.
She was 68.
De Jesus left a lasting legacy after helping the country snare three straight gold medals in 1977, 1979 and 1981 Southeast Asian Games while being part of 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi, India.
