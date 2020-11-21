NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Patafa, Milo urge kids to stay fit at home with new online exercise program
Olmin Leyba (Philstar.com) - November 21, 2020 - 2:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) is encouraging youngsters to stay physically active at home amid the pandemic through the newly launched Milo National Kids’ Athletics Games online exercise challenge.

The contest tasks kids to practice and master eight conditioning exercises at home, capture it on video and submit an entry to the Patafa beginning Nov. 27. Winners will be picked weekly until Feb. 12, 2021.

Open to children living in the Philippines in the under-15, under-12, and under-10 age categories, the online challenge will culminate in the finals to be held live via Zoom on Feb. 26, 2021.

Under the supervision of their parents or guardians, kids will simulate the following exercises as demonstrated by Philippine athletics’ brightest stars in a video posted at the Patafa website and social media accounts: square jump, stationary running- high knee, sit-up simulated throw, star jump, front lunge twist, modified pushup, sumo squat jump, and quick feet.

Patafa president Philip Ella Juico, in a presscon with Nestle-MILO AVP Lester Castillo Friday night, said the online challenge aims to entice and inspire kids to return to physical activity even indoors in this time of the pandemic.

“We want to motivate them, tell them to have fun, exercise as much as they can, with energy, and give them the techniques through our athletes so they do it well and do it right,” said Juico.

SEA Games champions Christine Hallasgo (marathon), Kristina Knott (200meter run) Willie Morrison (shotput), Natalie Uy (pole vault), Clinton Bautista (110m hurdles), Aries Toledo (decathlon), Melvin Calano (javelin), and Sarah Dequinan (heptathlon) provided the demo for the exercises.

“The Milo National Kids’ Athletics Games online will be a useful tool for parents to inculcate the value of exercise among our kids during this school year,” Castillo said. “With physical activity, children become better learners.”

