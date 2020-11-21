Abueva seizes opportunity to lead Phoenix with ailing Wright

MANILA, Philippines — Phoenix's Matthew Wright may be limited by injury, but head coach Topex Robinson has another ace in his sleeve in Calvin Abueva.

Only recently reinstated in the PBA after more than a year of suspension, Abueva is playing inspired basketball from the eliminations to the Philippine Cup semifinals in the PBA bubble in Clark City, Pampanga.

A crucial performance in Game Two of the best-of-five series against the TNT Tropang Giga saw Abueva post 20 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and two steals — a saving grace for the Fuel Masters, who still didn't have Wright at the top of his game.

For Robinson, Abueva's show of inspired basketball in Game Two, especially in the clutch, proved that he is a changed man.

"It's always a joy to see Calvin be a different 'Beast' right now," said Robinson after the game.

With Wright having to carry the load in Abueva's earlier absence, the tactician said that it was the embattled basketball star's way of paying it forward.

"He knows that Matt isn't a hundred percent... When he [Abueva] wasn't around, Matt was there for him," said Robinson.

"Ngayon, sabi niya, wala si Matt, siya naman ang babawi," he added.

Ranked higher in the standings, the Fuel Masters hope to take the lead in the series when they face off on Sunday, November 22, for Game Three at 3:45 p.m.