Gilas to face Thais twice in FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers November window; Korea withdraws
A young Gilas squad with Dave Ildefonso (L) and Kobe Paras will face off with Thailand twice in the November window of the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers in Manama, Bahrain next week
FILE/FIBA
Gilas to face Thais twice in FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers November window; Korea withdraws
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 21, 2020 - 1:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — The cadet-filled Gilas Pilipinas will face Thailand twice in the November window of the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers set in Manama, Bahrain next week.

Their clash against the regional rivals set on November 27 and 30 will be the only two games for the Nationals in the window.

This after South Korea, which was supposed to play against Gilas on the 28th, formally backed out of the window due to health and safety concerns.

Another game scheduled between Gilas and Indonesia was also scrapped and rescheduled to take place in the February window next year as initially planned.

So far, Gilas has only played one game in Pool A, a 100-70 win over Indonesia back in February.

An initial four games in four days schedule for Gilas has been trimmed down to just two games in four days.

Gilas' pool consisting of young guns Isaac Go, Mike and Matt Nieto, Rey Suerte, Juan and Javi Gomez de Liano, Kobe Paras, Jaydee Tungcab, Dwight Ramos, Justine Baltazar, Dave Ildefonso, Angelo Kouame, William Navaro, Calvin Oftana, and Kenmark Carino will fly to Bahrain Sunday.

Allyn Bulanadi, who injured his shoulder in practice in the team's Calamba bubble, was forced out of the pool.

Meanwhile, Kouame's naturalization is still being processed, but the Ivorian will be with the team in Manama.

