Manila Chooks gets early boot in FIBA World Tour in Doha

MANILA, Philippines — There was no repeat of the Doha magic of 2019 for Manila Chooks TM's Joshua Munzon this year, with his squad getting ousted early in the 2020 FIBA 3x3 Doha World Tour Maters early Saturday morning.

Munzon, who was part of the Pasig Chooks squad who stunned World No. 1 Liman in last year's edition of the tournament, was teamed up this year with fellow national team member Alvin Pasaol, Troy Rike and Santi Santillan.

Manila Chooks had a tall task on their hands in the group stages with the top-seeded Liman and home team Lusali standing in their way.

The challenge proved too much when they absorbed losses against both teams and didn't qualify to the next round of the tournament.

They lost to Liman, 15-22 (7:38), and to Lusali, 14-19, in succession in their group games.

Both games saw Manila Chooks falling behind early in the game, with much-taller opponents standing in their way.

While Munzon and Pasaol eked out offensive performances to keep their squad afloat in both outings, momentum was just not on their side.

Manila Chooks will have to watch the rest of the tournament from the outside looking in.