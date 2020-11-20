NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Bolts bounce back, nip Gin Kings to equalize series
Meralco's Chris Newsome drives as Scottie Thompson of Ginebra defends.
PBA Images
Bolts bounce back, nip Gin Kings to equalize series
Olmin Leyba (Philstar.com) - November 20, 2020 - 6:49pm

Games Sunday (AUF Sports Arena Powered by Smart 5G)
3:45 p.m. – TNT Tropang Giga vs Phoenix Super LPG (Game Three)
6:30 p.m. – Barangay Ginebra vs Meralco Bolts (Series tied, 1-1)

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – The Meralco Bolts restored power after their Game One outage and romped off with a series-tying 95-77 triumph over rival Barangay Ginebra in the PBA Philippine Cup semis Friday at AUF Sports Arena Powered by Smart 5G.

The Bolts amped up in the second half to wrest control from the hot-starting Gin Kings and sustained the charge heading home as they drew level in the Final Four matchup that’s now down to a race-to-two affair.

Chris Newsome and Allein Maliksi touched off the turnaround as they presided over a telling 23-11 exchange in the third that gave the Bolts a four-point cushion and more importantly, the momentum going into the final canto.

They didn’t let the opportunity slip away as Reynel Hugnatan, Raymond Almazan, Baser Amer and Newsome conspired in a 15-0 blast to widen the gap and hand Meralco a 85-67 cushion going to the last 5:14.

Coach Norman Black's wards kept on pounding and even led by 21 at 91-70 as they gave Ginebra a sound beating similar to what they received in the opener two nights before, 96-79.

“We talked about the fact we can’t go down 0-2, we would have no chance of coming back in the series,” said Meralco coach Norman Black, whose crew came out with more energy this time after appearing drained in Game One following their two-game disposal of five-peat champ San Miguel in the quarterfinals.

“We found out exactly in Game One what exactly we’re up against offensively and defensively and we made a few adjustments. The players executed them very, very well; the teamwork was there unlike in Game One,” he added.

While Maliksi carried the offensive load in the first game with 24, Meralco unloaded a balanced attack with Newsome (16), Bong Quinto (14), Maliksi (14), Cliff Hodge (12), Almazan (11), and Amer (10) logging twin-digit scores.

Meralco’s defense stood up as they choked high-scoring Ginebra to 77 markers on a 36 percent clip (27-of-75) and Stanley Pringle to only nine on four-of-16 shooting (25 percent), a far cry from his 19 in Game One.

Japeth Aguilar (17) and LA Tenorio (16) led the Ginebra scorers.

The Gin Kings threatened to rip Meralco to shreds in the early goings, leading by 10 in the second, and by 13 after a minute of action in the third.

And then Newsome fired nine to spark a dominant third period performance by the Bolts, who wrested control with a 23-11 salvo, and put the match beyond reach with a 30-16 closeout.

The scores:

Meralco Bolts 95 – Newsome 16, Quinto 14, Maliksi 14, Hodge 12, Almazan 11, Amer 10, Hugnatan 9, Pinto 3, Black 2, Caram 2, Jamito 2, Faundo 0, Jose 0, Salva 0.

Barangay Ginebra 77 – J. Aguilar 17, Tenorio 16, Thompson 10, Tolentino 9, Pringle 9, Caperal 6, Salado 4, Mariano 4, Caguioa 2, dela Cruz 0, DeVance 0, Dillinger 0, Balanza 0.

Quarterscores: 23-27, 42-50, 65-61, 95-77.

CHRIS NEWSOME GINEBRA MERALCO PBA PBA SEMIS SCOTTIE THOMPSON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Former Azkals striker Rudy del Rosario passes away
By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
Rudy del Rosario, former striker for the Philippine men’s football team and Kaya FC passed away Friday morning, November...
Sports
fbfb
Eala comeback falls short, crashes out of pro tourney
By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
After bucking a slow start that saw Salden claim a love set against the 15-year-old Eala, the Filipina tennister couldn't...
Sports
fbfb
Tim Cone compares Ginebra’s Scottie Thompson to Johnny Abarrientos
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Thompson's near triple-double performance in Game One of the Philippine Cup Semifinals last Sunday against Meralco —...
Sports
fbfb
Report: Warriors' Thompson suffers season-ending injury anew
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
This more than a year removed from when Thompson tore his ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals where they faced the Toronto...
Sports
fbfb
Bianca impresses, falters in Pelican tilt
By Dante Navarro | 6 hours ago
The LPGA Tour driving leader rebounded strong from a bogey on No. 12 with birdies in the next three holes, perhaps impressing...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
No change in golf's new normal as Lascuña triumphs anew
By Dante Navarro | 3 hours ago
Multi-titled Tony Lascuña ended up on top of the ICTSI Riviera Invitational Challenge Friday the way he did when he...
Sports
fbfb
Saso, Nishimura stay ahead with 70s
By Dante Navarro | 3 hours ago
Saso and Nishimura, who matched six-under 65s Thursday that saw the Fil-Japanese sizzle with 23 putts, failed to shake off...
Sports
fbfb
Champion Severino banners Filipno chessers vs Canadians
By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
Severino will man the top board for the Philippine team that is also composed of Henry Lopez, Jasper Rom, Darry Bernardo and...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas to bank on chemistry in FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Without the services of more seasoned and veteran players in the pros who are still in the middle of the PBA bubble season...
Sports
fbfb
NCAA finds new TV home in GMA
By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
The NCAA has teamed up with leading television giant GMA 7 as it broadcast partner starting in the much-delayed Season 9...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with