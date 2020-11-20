NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
No change in golf's new normal as LascuÃ±a triumphs anew
Tony Lascuña unleashes the now too-familiar victory stance after another dominant win in the ICTSI Riviera Invitational Challenge that marked the return of Philippine Golf Tour following an eight-month hiatus due to pandemic.
No change in golf's new normal as Lascuña triumphs anew
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - November 20, 2020 - 5:04pm

MANILA, Philippines – Save for a couple of surprises from small packages in the first two rounds, it was all normal for the Philippine Golf Tour restart in new normal.

Multi-titled Tony Lascuña ended up on top of the ICTSI Riviera Invitational Challenge Friday the way he did when he closed out last year’s PGT season with back-to-back title romps in his hometown Davao, beating Ira Alido and Rupert Zaragosa by four with a closing 68 at the Couples course in Silang, Cavite.

Trading length for accuracy the last few years, Lascuña still proved sharp as ever with his rescue clubs and irons and the hunger for victory more evident than being rusty coming off a long layoff due to pandemic.

“It’s so nice to win again but nicer for us to finally have a tournament to play in,” said Lascuña, the most dominant player in the circuit with four Order of Merit titles. He assembled an eight-under 280 and banked the top P350,000 purse.

“It’s been a long time since we last competed and we could only thank ICTSI and the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. for giving us the opportunity to play competitively again,” he added.

Staying in the hunt despite 71-72 rounds due to lack of competitive play, Lascuña finally found his touch and rhythm and shot a bogey-free 69 Thursday, catching Zaragosa at the helm. He then sustained his form and assault with those closing five birdies and a couple of scrambling pars. A bogey on the 18th, however, ruined what could’ve been a flawless run in the last 36 holes.

But the last-hole mishap hardly mattered for the veteran campaigner, who stayed physically active during the lockdown and spent the long break teaching and training at the Manila Southwoods when quarantine restrictions eased up in May.

His imposing victory should likewise make him the marked man when the second and last PGT tournament in the pandemic-hit season is held Dec. 8-11 at the adjacent Langer layout along with the 54-hole Ladies PGT championship, headed by Thursday’s winner Princess Superal.

Diminutive Joenard Rates and Zaragosa provided the shock in the first two days of the P2.5 million event with the former seizing control with a 69 after 18 holes and the latter taking charge midway through with his own version of a three-under card.

But Lascuña, the first Filipino to win on PGT Asia abroad in Taiwan last year then posted a pair of three-shot victories at Apo and South Pacific to wrap up the milestone 10th season of the country’s premier circuit, rattled off two frontside birdies in the final round to storm ahead and on his way to another victory.

Rates and Zaragosa didn’t actually stray behind with a 35 and 37 starts, respectively. But after Lascuña birdied Nos. 10 and 11 for the second straight day and sped away by four, there was no stopping the multi-titled ace from securing another victory.

Alido rallied with a three-birdie binge from No. 11 and shot a 69 and earned a share of second at 284 as Zaragosa bogeyed the last two for a 72. Each received P187,500.

Former Philippine Open champion and many-time PGT and PGT Asia titlist Angelo Que snatched fourth place at 285 worth P110,000 after a 67 in a surge that came a bit late for one of the fancied players in the fold while Justin Quiban also sizzled late, producing the tournament-best bogey-less seven-under 65 to tie Rates, who faded with three backside bogeys for a 74, at fifth at 287. Each received P103,105.

Fidel Concepcion shot a 71 and shared seventh place at 288 with Miguel Tabuena, the two-time Phl Open champion who had failed to really get going after an opening 71, finishing with a second 72.

Dutch Guido Van der Valk, winner of this year’s The Country Club Invitational before the Covid-19 outbreak disrupted play, matched par 72 for ninth at 289 while Jay Bayron and Michael Bibat tied for 10th at 291 after 71 and 72, respectively.

GOLF TONY LASCUNA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Former Azkals striker Rudy del Rosario passes away
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
Rudy del Rosario, former striker for the Philippine men’s football team and Kaya FC passed away Friday morning, November...
Sports
fbfb
Eala comeback falls short, crashes out of pro tourney
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
After bucking a slow start that saw Salden claim a love set against the 15-year-old Eala, the Filipina tennister couldn't...
Sports
fbfb
Report: Warriors' Thompson suffers season-ending injury anew
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
This more than a year removed from when Thompson tore his ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals where they faced the Toronto...
Sports
fbfb
Tim Cone compares Ginebra’s Scottie Thompson to Johnny Abarrientos
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Thompson's near triple-double performance in Game One of the Philippine Cup Semifinals last Sunday against Meralco —...
Sports
fbfb
Bianca impresses, falters in Pelican tilt
By Dante Navarro | 5 hours ago
The LPGA Tour driving leader rebounded strong from a bogey on No. 12 with birdies in the next three holes, perhaps impressing...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Saso, Nishimura stay ahead with 70s
By Dante Navarro | 2 hours ago
Saso and Nishimura, who matched six-under 65s Thursday that saw the Fil-Japanese sizzle with 23 putts, failed to shake off...
Sports
fbfb
Champion Severino banners Filipno chessers vs Canadians
By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
Severino will man the top board for the Philippine team that is also composed of Henry Lopez, Jasper Rom, Darry Bernardo and...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas to bank on chemistry in FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Without the services of more seasoned and veteran players in the pros who are still in the middle of the PBA bubble season...
Sports
fbfb
NCAA finds new TV home in GMA
By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
The NCAA has teamed up with leading television giant GMA 7 as it broadcast partner starting in the much-delayed Season 9...
Sports
fbfb
NBA champion Lakers face 'balancing act' in fast-approaching season
6 hours ago
The quick turnaround from the Los Angeles Lakers' NBA triumph in October mean the team will face a "balancing act" in keeping...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with