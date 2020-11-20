Saso, Nishimura stay ahead with 70s

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso and Yuna Nishimura slugged it out shot-for-shot and putt-for-putt for the second straight day and ended up still on top with 70s with their brewing rivalry expected to extend all the way to the finish of the Daio Paper ElleAir Ladies Open in Ehime Prefecture in Japan Friday.

Both also traded late bogeys that kept them tied at 135 although Ayaka Furue and Minami Katsu assembled identical 136s after a 68 and 71, respectively, and three others, including Sakura Koiwai, pooled 138s to guarantee a spirited chase heading to the weekend play of the 72-hole championship offering a top purse of Y18 million from a total prize fund of Y100 million at the Elleair Golf Club Matsuyama.

Saso and Nishimura, who matched six-under 65s Thursday that saw the Fil-Japanese sizzle with 23 putts, failed to shake off each other in a fiery duel in cold, windy conditions with the former birdying two of the first four holes and the latter countering with birdies on Nos. 3 and 6.

As two-leg winner Saso bogeyed No. 5, Nishimura, who scored a breakthrough in the recent Mitsubishi Electric tilt where the former missed the cut for the first time, would also drop a shot on No. 8 and the duo headed to the last nine holes tied again.

The ICTSI-backed Saso missed giving herself a good look for a birdie after her chip shot from just before the par-5 ninth green caught the slope of the fringe and barely rolled onto the green.

But she went up with a birdie on No. 11 as Nishimura parred the first five holes at the back but the latter birdied the 15th to join the former in the lead again. They bogeyed the par-3 16th and parred the last two to arrange another face-off in the pivotal third round.

Katsu, champion here in 2018, shot a second 68 to earn a spot in the featured group as erstwhile leader Furue, coming off a playoff victory in last week’s Itoen Ladies, failed to sustain her opening 65 with a two-birdie, one double-bogey round for a 71.

Korean Bae Seon Woo fired a 67 to lead the 138 scorers, who included Na-Ri Lee, who carded a second 69, and Koiwai, who finally hit her stride and outshot Saso and Nishimura with a 68 after starting out with a 70.

Seven others turned in 139s, four strokes behind, including Suzuhide Matsuda (70), Asako Fujimoto (70), Kana Nagai (66), Lee Min-Young (71), Ji Hee Lee (71), Yon Chae Young (70) and Earth Mondahmin Cup winner Ayaka Watanabe (68).

But focus will be on Saso and Nishimura with the Player of Year and money race frontrunner seeking to become the first player to amass more than Y100 million with a victory this weekend. The Pinay rookie has raked in Y82.753 in earnings in 12 tournaments spiked by back-to-back victories at NEC Karuizawa and Nitori Ladies last August.

But Nishimura, a rookie like Saso, has picked up her game after missing all but one cut in her first four tournaments, reaching peak form to win the Mitsubishi Electric crown before tying for ninth in Toto Classic.