Champion Severino banners Filipno chessers vs Canadians

MANILA, Philippines – Sander Severino, the reigning world chess champion of the physically disabled, leads the country’s quest for glory as the Philippines clashes with Canada Saturday at the start of the FIDE Online Olympiad for People with Disabilities.

Severino will man the top board for the Philippine team that is also composed of Henry Lopez, Jasper Rom, Darry Bernardo and Cheyzer Crystal Mendoza against the Canadian squad that also included Philippine-born Gilbert Perez at 1 p.m.

The 34-year-old Severino, rated the fifth highest among the 150 players entered, is hoping to carry the Filipinos to the same heights he reached when he emerged as the International Physically Disabled Chess Association (IPCA) World Online Online champion last June.

The Philippines has also fielded a second team that is bannered by Menandro Redor, Arman Subaste, Felix Aguilera, Max Dave Tellor, Israel Peligro and Cheryl Angot.

It will take on Mongolia.

The first squad, captained by James Infiesto, is seeded third behind only Poland 1 and Germany while the second team, skippered by Roel Abelgas, is ranked 23rd among 61 participants.

But all eyes will be on Severino, a multiple Asian and ASEAN Para Games gold medalist who captured the hearts and imagination of the world after his mammoth feat.

“I will just give it my best and try to make our country and countrymen proud,” said Severino.