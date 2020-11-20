NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Bianca impresses, falters in Pelican tilt
Bianca Pagdanganan puts the Philippines on women’s golf map with her record feat.
Photo Courtesy of LPGA.COM
Bianca impresses, falters in Pelican tilt
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - November 20, 2020 - 1:35pm

MANILA, Philippines – Bianca Pagdanganan stirred up play with a superb backside start but faltered in a windy finish to end up with a three-over 73 and fall behind by nine off a hot-starting Sophia Popov of Germany after 18 holes of the Pelican Women’s Championship in Belleair, Florida Thursday.

The LPGA Tour driving leader rebounded strong from a bogey on No. 12 with birdies in the next three holes, perhaps impressing her revered flightmates — world No. 2 Sei Young Kim and eight-time LPGA Tour winner Brittany Lincicome of the US.

In fact, she surged ahead with Kim and a couple of others with a two-under card in that early stretch of the $2 million championship and stayed in the Top 15 despite dropping another stroke on No. 16.

But things turned for the worse at the turn as the ICTSI-backed ace bogeyed three of the first four holes and yielded two strokes on the par-4 No. 6 before birdying the par-5 seventh.

With a 39-34 card at the par-70 Pelican Golf Club layout, Pagdanganan fell to joint 63rd, the projected cutoff score for the 107-player starting field that includes world No. 1 Jin Young Ko and the rest of the world’s best priming up for the US Women’s Open in Houston in three weeks time.

Pagdanganan, who with Japan-based Yuka Saso will see action in the world's ladies premier event set December 8-11, slowed down with her driving and normed 265 yards from her Tour-leading 288-yard average. She missed just two fairways but failed to reach regulation six times and finished with 32 putts.

The rookie pro hopes to recover big in the second round in an attempt to make it to the weekend play and extend her run of consecutive cuts made to seven tournaments.

Meanwhile, Popov upstaged the stellar cast with a six-under 64, spiking her surge with five-straight birdies from No. 5. She made two bogeys but added three more birdies to lead South African Ashleigh Buhai, who shot a 66, by two.

Kim stayed within striking distance with a 67 in a tie with American Ally McDonald while Ko wavered in her first tournament in the pandemic-hit season with a 72 for joint 46th.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Eala comeback falls short, crashes out of pro tourney
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
After bucking a slow start that saw Salden claim a love set against the 15-year-old Eala, the Filipina tennister couldn't...
Sports
fbfb
Report: Warriors' Thompson suffers season-ending injury anew
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
This more than a year removed from when Thompson tore his ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals where they faced the Toronto...
Sports
fbfb
Uichico back in Gilas saddle
By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Jong Uichico will make his fourth tour of duty as national team coach for a Gilas Pilipinas cadet squad plunging into action...
Sports
fbfb
Tim Cone compares Ginebra’s Scottie Thompson to Johnny Abarrientos
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Thompson's near triple-double performance in Game One of the Philippine Cup Semifinals last Sunday against Meralco —...
Sports
fbfb
Out-of-the-box tricks
By Joaquin M. Henson | November 20, 2020 - 12:00am
Phoenix coach Topex Robinson called it “out-of-the-box” thinking and credited assistant Jamike Jarin for coming up with wild ideas to unsettle opponents.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Champion Severino banners Filipno chessers vs Canadians
By Joey Villar | 29 minutes ago
Severino will man the top board for the Philippine team that is also composed of Henry Lopez, Jasper Rom, Darry Bernardo and...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas to bank on chemistry in FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Without the services of more seasoned and veteran players in the pros who are still in the middle of the PBA bubble season...
Sports
fbfb
NCAA finds new TV home in GMA
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
The NCAA has teamed up with leading television giant GMA 7 as it broadcast partner starting in the much-delayed Season 9...
Sports
fbfb
NBA champion Lakers face 'balancing act' in fast-approaching season
2 hours ago
The quick turnaround from the Los Angeles Lakers' NBA triumph in October mean the team will face a "balancing act" in keeping...
Sports
fbfb
Ginebra, TNT brace for rivals’ fightback
By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
After making the first strike, Barangay Ginebra and TNT Tropang Giga seek to tighten the noose on their respective opponents...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with