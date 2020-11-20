NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Report: Warriors' Thompson suffers season-ending injury anew
Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors reacts after hurting his leg against the Toronto Raptors in the second half during Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals at the Oracle Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, California.
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images North America/AFP
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 20, 2020 - 11:36am

MANILA, Philippines — Klay Thompson will not be suiting up for the Golden State Warriors for the second year in a row.

This after the All-Star guard suffered a torn achilles after injuring himself during the team's practice in the offseason.

The severity of Thompson's injury was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

News of Thompson's injury came out on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila) with the team not giving out much details of the injury.

But a source confirmed to Wojnarowski that an MRI done on the Warriors' guard confirmed the worst the next day.

This more than a year removed from when Thompson tore his ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals where they faced the Toronto Raptors and lost the series, 2-4.

Fortunately for the Warriors, who are looking to bounce back after a league-worst outing last season, Thompson is reportedly to expect a full recovery after the injury.

