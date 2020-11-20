Report: Warriors' Thompson suffers season-ending injury anew

MANILA, Philippines — Klay Thompson will not be suiting up for the Golden State Warriors for the second year in a row.

This after the All-Star guard suffered a torn achilles after injuring himself during the team's practice in the offseason.

The severity of Thompson's injury was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Source: Golden State’s Klay Thompson has suffered a season-ending Achilles tear. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2020

News of Thompson's injury came out on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila) with the team not giving out much details of the injury.

READ: Warriors' Klay Thompson injured in workout

But a source confirmed to Wojnarowski that an MRI done on the Warriors' guard confirmed the worst the next day.

This more than a year removed from when Thompson tore his ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals where they faced the Toronto Raptors and lost the series, 2-4.

Fortunately for the Warriors, who are looking to bounce back after a league-worst outing last season, Thompson is reportedly to expect a full recovery after the injury.