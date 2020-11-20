NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Eala comeback falls short, crashes out of pro tourney
Alex Eala
Eala comeback falls short, crashes out of pro tourney
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 20, 2020 - 9:52am

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala couldn't maintain the momentum of her comeback effort against Belgium's Lara Salden at the W25 Las Palmas de Gran Canaria in Spain on Thursday.

After bucking a slow start that saw Salden claim a love set against the 15-year-old Eala, the Filipina tennister couldn't complete the upset and crashed out of the tournament in the second round, 0-6, 6-2, 2-6.

It was all Salden in the first set, with a dominating performance against the much younger Eala.

The 21-year-old cruised through the opener without dropping a single set and took a one set advantage over Eala, 6-0.

But the Rafa Nadal Academy (RNA) scholar remained unperturbed in the match despite the dismal start.

Shifting gears in the second set, Eala took a dominant start breaking Salden's serve and swinging momentum to her side with a 2-0 start.

Though the Belgian tennister was able to get back in the third game, 1-2, Eala was able to ride the momentum and take the second set with a convincing 6-2 win to force the decider.

But fatigue seemed to play a factor for Eala as she ran out of gas against the WTA World No. 246 player, with the more experienced Salden taking the decider easily, 6-2.

Eala, ranked No. 3 in the ITF Juniors World Rankings, now sports a 3-2 win-loss slate in her professional career.

Sports
