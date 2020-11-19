NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Vintage LascuÃ±a strikes with 69 for lead share
Tony Lascuna
Vintage Lascuña strikes with 69 for lead share
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - November 19, 2020 - 5:27pm

MANILA, Philippines – Tony Lascuña put some semblance of normalcy in pro golf’s return in new normal, coming away with a solid three-under 69 to catch Rupert Zaragosa at the helm even as Joenard Rates wheeled back into contention with a late rally after three rounds of the ICTSI Riviera Invitational Challenge at the Couples course in Silang, Cavite Thursday.

Needing to rebound from a par-game (72) in the second round, Lascuña birdied the opening hole then broke a run of pars with back-to-back feats from No. 10 before parring the rest to preserve a bogey-free 35-34 that put the multi-titled Davaoeño 18 holes away from claiming the coveted crown in Philippine Golf Tour's resumption after a long break due to pandemic.

Zaragosa, who got past first round leader Rates with a 69 Wednesday, actually threatened to pull away with birdies in the first two holes and clung onto a one-stroke lead despite slowing down with a two-birdie, two-bogey in the next 14 holes.

But he stumbled with a bogey on the 18th and finished with a 71, enabling the four-time Order of Merit winner Lascuña to gain a share of the lead at 212 heading to the final round of the P2.5 million championship put up by ICTSI and organized by the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. to likewise provide the pros at least two tournaments after being kept out of competitive play for eight months.

Rates, who dropped off the leaderboard with a second round 73 after a 69, checked a roller-coaster round of three birdies against four bogeys with birdies on Nos. 16 and 17 as he saved a 71 and stayed just a stroke behind the joint leaders at 213.

That set up a three-cornered fight for the top P350,000 purse although Dutch Guido Van der Valk and young Ira Alido stayed in the title chase with 215s after matching par 72s and former OOM winners Jobim Carlos and Miguel Tabuena stood four strokes off with even par 144s after a 70 and 73, respectively.

The rest of the starting 43-player field lay too far behind to pose a threat although no lead is safe on a challenging course that rewards bold but accurate shots and punishes even the slightest of mistakes.

Fidel Concepcion failed to sustain a second round 68 and limped with a 75, tumbling to joint eighth with Rico Depilo, who also cracked when the going got tough, hobbling with a three-over card after back-to-back 71s. Both pooled 217s.

Angelo Que, the former three-time Asian Tour winner and a dominant force in the local circuit for years, finally broke par after a 73-74 but his 71 and a 218 kept him six shots adrift of Lascuña and Zaragosa.

Other 218s scorers were Gerald Rosales and Albin Engino, who carded 72 and 73, respectively.

Lascuña and Zaragosa figured in a five-man playoff in the PGT Asia Pradera Verde last January won by absentee Clyde Mondilla with the former tipped to use his experience and poise against the former many-time national champion, who is raring to prove his worth after coming up short in his clear shot for a maiden victory the last time out.

Rates, meanwhile, is also upbeat of his chances for a follow-up to his PGT Asia win at Summit Point in 2018 while Alido hopes to make the most of his another crack at a breakthrough win and Van der Valk seeks to remain the lone player to win in this pandemic-hit season after bagging The Country Club Invitational last March.

GOLF TONY LASCUNA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Eala stuns English foe, advances in pro tourney
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Faced with a tough opponent in the tournament opener, Eala showed poise in a 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) upset over WTA World No. 249 Francesca...
Sports
fbfb
Donaire won’t take Puerto Rican foe lightly
By Joaquin M. Henson | 18 hours ago
Nonito Donaire, Jr. isn’t taking Puerto Rico’s Emmanuel Rodriguez lightly as he steps up training for their scheduled...
Sports
fbfb
Rest does wonders for Ginebra in Game 1 blowout vs Meralco
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Wary of the Bolts' upset-seeking attitude, Tim Cone's Gin Kings didn't give Meralco any chance of drawing first blood and...
Sports
fbfb
Warriors' Klay Thompson injured in workout
5 hours ago
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson suffered a leg injury during a workout on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time), the...
Sports
fbfb
Rajko to unveil ‘stronger’ Indonesia
By Joaquin M. Henson | November 19, 2020 - 12:00am
A late schedule change has made life a little more difficult for the Philippines in the second window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers in Bahrain on Nov. 27-30.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Superal romps to 5-shot triumph in LPGT return
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
The multi-titled Superal, whose victories included last year’s romp at John Hay where she also reigned as an amateur...
Sports
fbfb
SBP in talks to host FIBA Asia Cup qualifier 'bubble' in Clark City
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Speaking during a press conference on Thursday, SBP president Al Panlilio confirmed that they are already in discussions with...
Sports
fbfb
Fired-up Saso rebounds with solid 65, ties for lead
By Dante Navarro | 3 hours ago
There is something about failure that drives rookie Yuka Saso to succeed.
Sports
fbfb
Jong Uichico named Gilas coach for FIBA Asia Cup November window
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The 58-year-old has thrice been the head coach of the national team, the last time during the 2017 Southeast Asian Games in...
Sports
fbfb
Manila Chooks cagers raring to go in FIBA 3x3 Qatar tiff
3 hours ago
Born ready. This is how Alvin Pasaol and the rest of his Manila Chooks TM squad described themselves as they open their ...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with