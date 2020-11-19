NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Superal romps to 5-shot triumph in LPGT return
Princess Superal
File
Superal romps to 5-shot triumph in LPGT return
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - November 19, 2020 - 5:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — Princess Superal had built too huge a lead and got loads of experience to be unnerved one bit by a rookie but talented rival.

So when Abby Arevalo birdied the first two holes and pulled within three, Superal just took the threat in stride and stayed focused on the task at hand – emerge on top in the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour’s return in new normal.

The victory likewise came in handy as Arevalo’s early charge got stymied by the latter’s own undoing, enabling the smooth-swinging Superal to essay a runaway five-shot triumph on a closing 70 in the ICTSI Riviera Invitational Challenge at the Couples course in Silang, Cavite Thursday.

She did expect a trouble-free final round after staying on top by five through 36 holes Wednesday although Arevalo made it a little bit exciting by holing out back-to-back birdies from No. 1, a charge she herself squandered with a double-bogey mishap on No. 3.

That all but settled the outcome of the 54-hole championship, the first of two bubble tournaments put up by ICTSI to mark pro golf’s resumption after an eight-month hiatus due to pandemic, as Superal birdied No. 6 and matched Arevalo’s birdie on the ninth to go 6-up again at the turn.

The multi-titled Superal, whose victories included last year’s romp at John Hay where she also reigned as an amateur in the LPGT inaugurals in 2013, then switched off the attack mode at the back, settling for a one-birdie, one-bogey game for a 34-36. She wound up with a seven-under 209 worth P72,000, spiking her bid with a brilliant eagle-aided opening 67 that propelled her to a six-shot lead over Arevalo.

It was cruise control from there for the 2014 US Girls’ Junior champ as nobody from the compact field could mount any serious challenge with Arevalo ending up matching Superal's final round output of 35-35 for a 214 for second, marking her maiden campaign with P52,000 in earnings.

"Despite the result, it was still a tough win," said Superal. "My game plan was to go under today (final round) and I really needed those two birdies at the front."

She credited her preparation and training for her latest romp, adding the pandemic likewise gave her the chance to re-direct her plans and set new goals.

"Coming into the tournament, I didn't expect anything but I felt so confident with my game," said Superal, adding she, along with her fellow pros, also had to endure the strict health and safety protocols, including playing without a caddie and wearing face mask, but thankful for ICTSI for the chance to compete before the year ends.

"I'm happy and thankful for (ICTSI chairman and president) Mr. Ricky Razon for putting up these two tournaments which also serve as our warm-up for the circuit next year," added Superal.

Pauline del Rosario, who dominated her rookie season in 2017 with four victories on her way to clinching the OOM diadem, blew a two-under card at the front with three bogeys in the last nine holes, ending up with a 73 for third at 221 while Chanelle Avaricio, the other rookie in the fold, rammed in three straight birdies from No. 3 but dropped a stroke on the par-5 11th and finished with a 70 for fourth at 222.

Chihiro Ikeda, the OOM winner in 2016, limped with a second 76 in three days and wound up fifth at 227 followed by Marvi Monsalve, who pooled a 229 after a 75, three-time OOM titlist Cyna Rodriguez (75-233) and Gretchen Villacencio (75-237).

Superal, who missed out on her campaign in the Japan Step-Up Tour due to travel restrictions and quarantine procedures, seeks to sweep the next LPGT event slated Dec. 8-11 at the adjacent Langer course.

