Yuka Saso
Fired-up Saso rebounds with solid 65, ties for lead
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - November 19, 2020 - 3:19pm

MANILA, Philippines – There is something about failure that drives rookie Yuka Saso to succeed.

Coming off a missed cut stint in Chiba, the young Fil-Japanese dished out a brilliant start enough to erase the stigma of her failed bid in the Itoen Ladies tournament last week, a bogey-free six-under 65 that put her alongside Yuna Nishimura and Ayaka Furue on top of the Daio Paper Elleair Ladies Open in Ehime Prefecture Thursday.

It was just the first round of the 72-hole, Y100 million championship, the penultimate leg of the pandemic-hit LPGA of Japan Tour season, but the way the 19-year-old Player of the Year and money race frontrunner tamed the backside of par-71 Elleair Golf Club Matsuyama with four straight birdies to launch her title drive, there could be more of the same to expect from the NEC Karuizawa and Nitori Ladies champion in the next three days.

She did slow down after that birdie-splurge from No. 10, setting for eight pars before hitting another on No. 4 then closing out with her sixth birdie on the par-5 ninth for a 33-32 on a course which hosted last year’s Japan Women’s Amateur Open where Saso wound up tied for 26th.

“But it was summer last year and the appearance (of the course) has changed. There are ups and downs and I had to be careful of the OB (out-of-bounds) since the fairways are narrow,” said Saso, who finished runner-up to Korean Shin Jie in Toto Classic two weeks ago after missing the cut in the Mitsubishi Electric the previous week that ended a remarkable run of nine consecutive cuts made.

Her scorching start likewise came a day after she and the other leading JLPGA campaigners clinched berths in the LPGA Tour’s final major, the US Women’s Open, slated December 10-13 at the Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas.

Player of the Year rival Sakura Koiwai failed to match Saso’s hot start and settled for a 70, but Nishimura, the other player in one of the marquee flights, held her ground and matched the ICTSI-backed ace’s scorching start with her own version of a 31-34, also highlighted by four straight birdies, but from No. 1.

A flight behind was Furue, who was brimming with confidence following a playoff victory in Itoen Ladies as she outshot defending champion Hinako Shibuno and Momoko Osato to force a three-way tie, her unblemished 32-33 card likewise hinting at the coming of an explosive weekend for the surging 20-year-old Hyogo native who also won the Desant Tokai Classic title last Sept.

The troika stood three shots clear of 2018 champion Minami Katsu, Lee Bo-Mee, Anna Kono, Lee Min-Young, Erika Kikuchi, Ji Hee Lee, two-leg winner Shin Jie and Shibuno, who flubbed a couple of birdie chances but finished with a bogey-free pair of 34s.

Though she failed to measure up with Saso’s stirring start, Koiwai eagled the par-5 11th but struggled with her iron game and putting the rest of the way, finishing with two birdies against three birdies to drop to joint 17th with five players, including Na-Ri Lee, sharing 11th place with 69s.

The other fancied bets also groped for form tackling the 6545-yard layout’s narrow, sloping fairways with Ai Suzuki ending up with a 71 for joint 22nd with Earth Mondahmin Cup winner Ayaka Watanabe.

