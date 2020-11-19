NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Manila Chooks cagers raring to go in FIBA 3x3 Qatar tiff
Manila would need just a win to advance to the knockout quarterfinals where they could meet one among Pool C’s New York’s Harlem, Switzerland’s Lausanne or Lithuania’s Utena.
(Philstar.com) - November 19, 2020 - 2:40pm

MANILA, Philippines – Born ready.

This is how Alvin Pasaol and the rest of his Manila Chooks TM squad described themselves as they open their campaign against top seed Liman Friday night in the 2020 FIBA 3x3 Doha World Tour Masters at the Al Gharafa Sports Complex in Doha, Qatar.

“We’re always ready to compete,” said Pasaol, whose other teammates are Joshua Munzon, Troy Rike and Santi Santillan.

The Filipinos will have their hands full against the Liman team composed of Stefan Stojacic, St6efan Kojic, Mihailo Vasic and Aleksandar Ratkov whom the former face 11:55 p.m. (Philippine time) in Pool A action.

Then they tackle Lusail, which is bannered by Vasileiadis Konstantinos, Qusseynou Mbow, Mame Ndour and Hamza Radi, at 1:35 a.m. Saturday.

Manila would need just a win to advance to the knockout quarterfinals where they could meet one among Pool C’s New York’s Harlem, Switzerland’s Lausanne or Lithuania’s Utena.

