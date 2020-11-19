TNT's Troy Rosario vows to help typhoon-ravaged townmates in Cagayan

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – TNT Tropang Giga's Troy Rosario may be some 500 kilometers away from his hometown but he’s one with the plight of his kababayans in Cagayan all the way here from the PBA bubble.

“Malungkot kasi sa hinaharap ng mga kababayan ko ngayon na magpa-Pasko tapos may pandemya pa. Talagang ramdam ko yung lungkot nila,” the Abulug, Cagayan pride told The STAR after the historic flooding there that left thousands of people without home.

Related Stories Troyâ€™s heart bleeds for suffering provincemates

Through his wife and fans outside that have launched donation drives, Rosario has already made his presence felt despite being holed up inside the bubble for the 2020 Philippine Cup until next month.

Rosario vowed to come home soon after his stay here, where he just got extra motivated to keep going knowing the hardship of his fellows.

“Tapusin ko lang ang trabaho dito. Promise ko na pagkatapos ng bubble, uuwi ako. Inspirasyon ko sila. Dagdag na motivation sa akin,” added the Gilas Pilipinas mainstay, who’s making a yearly visit to his hometown every Christmas season.

From his humble beginnings up North, Rosario has made it this far but there’s no forgetting where he came from.