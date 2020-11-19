NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Rest does wonders for Ginebra in Game 1 blowout vs Meralco
The Ginebra San Miguel handed the Meralco Bolts a 96-79 beatdown in Game One of their best-of-five series in the Philippine Cup semifinals on Wednesday
PBA media bureau
Rest does wonders for Ginebra in Game 1 blowout vs Meralco
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 19, 2020 - 10:24am

MANILA, Philippines — The first-seeded Ginebra San Miguel didn't show any fear going up against giant slayers Meralco Bolts in Game One of their best-of-five PBA Philippine Cup semifinals series on Wednesday.

Wary of the Bolts' upset-seeking attitude, Tim Cone's Gin Kings didn't give Meralco any chance of drawing first blood and took care of them with a convincing 96-79 beatdown.

Ginebra's four-day break between game days did wonders for their energy, especially with their opponents only two days removed from a two-game series against erstwhile defending champions San Miguel Beer.

Cone did not underestimate the advantage given to them by the extra days off after their win last night.

"We were able to rest and we were able to practice... Obviously it was an advantage for us," Cone said.

"I'm glad our guys took advantage of it," he added.

The Gin Kings' fresher legs were starkingly apparent all game long with the Gin Kings holding the lead for almost all 48 minutes of the game.

Six Ginebra players also finished in double digits, compared to just two from the Bolts.

"It was a great team game," Cone said.

Now with less than 48 hours of rest in between their first two games of the semifinals, Cone can only hope that their dominant outing in Game One can carry over to Friday when they gun for a 2-0 advantage over the Bolts.

Game Two between Ginebra and Meralco tips off on Friday, November 20 at 3:45 p.m.

Philstar
