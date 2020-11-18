Superal edges closer to crown despite 72

NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Princess Superal
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - November 18, 2020 - 4:46pm

MANILA, Philippines – Facing a lot of challenges in a late start, Princess Superal struggled to find her rhythm and range but her even par 72 still proved enough to keep her safely ahead as her pursuers failed to mount any serious challenge in the second round of the ICTSI Riviera Invitational Challenge at the Couples course in Silang, Cavite Wednesday.

Her two-birdie, two-bogey round was in pale comparison with her eagle-spiked five-under 67 capped by a birdie-birdie windup Tuesday but with Abby Arevalo carding the day’s best 71 and the rest of the compact field doing any better, the 2014 US Girls Junior champ moved closer to another championship with a 139 aggregate.

Arevalo did continue to impress with a two-birdie, one-bogey game after 14 holes but the rookie pro and runaway winner of the 2020 Philippine Ladies Open stumbled with a bogey on No. 15 before birdying the next for that 35-36 card that however barely chopped a stroke to Superal’s overnight six-stroke bulge.

She assembled an even 144 total.

Pauline del Rosario holed out with a double-bogey on No. 18 for a second 74 for third at 148 while Chihiro Ikeda hardly improved with a 75 after a 76 and lay 11 shots off at 151 while Chanelle Avaricio, another rookie pro, faltered with a second 76 for a 152 and Daniella Uy skied to an 81 for a 154.

