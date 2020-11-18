Things going right for Phoenix's Wright

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Matthew Wright proved to be the right man for Phoenix Super LPG after leading the team to a second straight semifinals stint in the PBA Philippine Cup.

In one of the biggest games of his career and in Phoenix franchise history, Wright rose to the occasion and delivered big time in the clutch when he hit the game-winning three-pointer in a thrilling 89-88 win that slammed the playoffs door on Magnolia.

The 29-year-old Wright finished with 32 points and nine assists to help the second seeded Fuel Masters reached the All-Filipino semifinals anew, where they clash with No. 3 TnT Tropang Giga in a best-of-five duel.

The 6-foot-4 gunner averaged 20.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 7.3 assists as the Fuel Masters went 2-0 in the final week of the eliminations to clinch a twice-to-beat edge in the quarterfinals.

Wright’s heroics and numbers made him the unanimous choice as Cignal TV–PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period Nov. 9-15.

Meralco guard Aaron Black (9.3 p points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists), shared the limelight with Wright as he copped a second straight Rookie of the Week citation handed out by members of the media covering the PBA beat.

Wright’s consistent showing also steadies his hold on the players’ statistical race with 35.9 SPs behind norms of 22.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 6.0 assists.

But setting aside his individual goals, Wright is more focused on the far bigger goal of winning a breakthrough championship for Phoenix.

“That’s the goal that I’ve always wanted. I feel like I’m one of the best. I know that in order to be mentioned among the best, you have to win certain awards and championships. I’m trying to focus on that and doing the right thing,” he said.

“If you do the right thing and you’re humble, those awards will come. Look at June Mar, he’s the most humble guy in the world so I’m trying to take a page from his book. We have seven wins left until the championship. It’s going to be a long playoff. I’d worry about that when it’s all said and done.”