Saso clinches US Womenâ€™s Open berth

Yuka Saso
Saso clinches US Women’s Open berth
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - November 18, 2020 - 12:49pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 2:05 p.m.) – Yuka Saso is headed for her first major in the world’s premier ladies circuit as she led 27 other players who gained entry via the Rolex Rankings, completing the 156-player cast composed entirely of exempt players due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

Saso the other day moved to No. 55 in the women’s world ranking despite a missed cut stint in her last tournament in the LPGA of Japan Tour with her forthcoming appearance in the year’s final major championship serving as a sort of reward for her impressive maiden campaign in the JLPGA.

The Fil-Japanese, 19, currently leads the Player of the Year derby and the money list race but it will be her power, talent and burning desire to slug it out with the world’s best that she would be bringing in the US Open set December 10-13 at the Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas.

Her fellow JLPGA campaigners also clinched coveted slots in the premier championship, including Sakura Koiwai, Ayaka Furue, Erika Hara, Yuna Nishimura, Lala Anai, Eri Okayama, Teresa Lu and Asuka Kashiwabara.

The blue-ribbon event will also serve as reunion of sorts for her and Bianca Pagdanganan, who led the country to the gold medal romp in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta with Saso coming out of nowhere to snare the individual crown.

Pagdanganan took the bronze then led her own Phl team to a sweep of the SEA Games gold medals last year.

The 23-year-old Pagdanganan had earlier gained entry in the US Women’s Open by finishing joint ninth in the last major, the Women’s PGA, in Pennsylvania last month.

The duo will get the rare chance to mix it up with Koreans Jin Young Ko and Sei Young Kim, Americans Nelly Korda and Danielle Kang and Korean Inbee Park, the top five players in the world rankings.

Meanwhile, Saso and Koiwai face off Thursday in a no-holds-barred duel of nerves with so much at stake other than the crown in the Daio Paper Elleair Ladies Open at the Elleair Golf Club Matsuyama in Ehime Prefecture.

The duo are locked in a furious battle for the coveted Player of the Year honors with Saso, with 928.85 ranking points, just ahead by 31.76 points over Koiwai, who totes 897.09 with two events left in the pandemic-hit LPGA of Japan season.

Furue actually made it a three-cornered fight after improving to 831.78 points following her playoff victory over Miki Sakai in last week’s Itoen ladies in Chiba although focus will be on the Saso-Koiwai clash since they are paired in the featured 8:20 a.m. flight on No. 10 with Mitsubishi Electric Ladies winner Nishimura.

But Furue will be just right behind to stalk the pair as she drew an 8:30 a.m. start with defending champion Hinako Shibuno and Momoko Osato.

Saso, 19, took charge of the Mercedes ranking with a strong start in her maiden campaign, finishing tied for fifth in the Earth Mondahmin Cup last June before sweeping the NEC Karuizawa and NItori Ladies titles last August.

But the ICTSI-backed ace’s game went on a downswing from there, her joint eighth finish in Desant Tokai Classic proving her best in her next six tournaments, a slump that enabled Koiwai, who won the Golf5 Ladies and posted three top six finishes, to surge ahead in the Player of the Year derby.

Saso’s skid led to a first missed cut stint in Mitsubishi Electric but the 2018 Asian Games double gold medalist struck back with a strong runner-up effort in the Toto Classic to reclaim the lead, only to find herself failing to advance again in Itoen tournament.

But Koiwai also struggled with a joint 36th place finish last week, allowing Saso to stay on top, albeit unsteadily, making this week’s Y100 million event, which stakes 300 ranking points to the winner, so crucial in their respective bids.

Both are also gearing up for a strong finish to build some momentum heading to the final leg, JLPGA’s final major – the Ricoh Cup – set November 26-29 in Miyazaki Prefecture.

