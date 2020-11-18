PBA chief to push for traditional awards in bubble season

CLARK — The 2020 PBA Philippine Cup may be a special one inside the bubble but Commissioner Willie Marcial will be batting for the same season awards in recognition of the players' sacrifices and hardwork here.

Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Year, Most Improved Player, Sportmanship Award, Mythical Team and All-Defensive team honors would be handed out after the unprecedented 45th season pending approval from the Board of Governors.

Marcial said he will formally recommend the naming of the awards for this single-conference in the scheduled board meeting at the end of the month.

"Sukli at pagkilala na rin natin ito sa hirap at sacrifices ng players kaya hindi tayo magbabawas ng awards," said Marcial.

Entering the semis, Phoenix Super LPG Matthew Wright paces the statistical race for the potential MVP plum with 39.5 SPs behind 22.8 points, 6.0 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals.

Meanwhile, Terrafirma's Roosevelt Adams (20.3) leads the ROY derby with Meralco's Aaron Black (18.7) lurking behind as one of the top freshman left in the bubble with fifth-running Arvin Tolentino of Ginebra.

Known as The PBA Leo Awards, the end-of-season citation of the Asia's oldest professional league will be held in the opener of the 46th season possibly in April, 2021.