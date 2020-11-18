Alex Eala to join Spain pro tournament anew

NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Alex Eala
Rafa Nadal Academy
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 18, 2020 - 9:43am

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino tennister Alex Eala will be competing in another pro tournament, this time in Spanish autonomous community Canary Islands.

Eala, 15, was playing in another women's circuit tournament earlier this month in Castellon where she blazed past the first round.

However, the Rafa Nadal Academy (RNA) scholar was unable to play her second round matchup after the tournament was cancelled due to bad weather in the venue.

The W25 Las Palmas de Gran Canaria will see Eala face off with Britain's Francesca Jones who is seeded eighth in the tournament.

Eala is a wild card entry to the tournament.

The 20-year-old Jones is at a career-high  No. 249 spot in the WTA singles rankings, which she achieved just earlier this month.

Eala, ranked World No. 3 in the ITF Juniors, will need to dig deep to overcome the more experienced Jones.

Their first-round matchup will take place Wednesday afternoon in Spain.

